CAPA Announces Nominees For 2022 CAPA Marquee Awards

The Columbus Association for the Performing Arts (CAPA) today announced the nominees in all 11 categories of the 2022 CAPA Marquee Awards presented by American Electric Power Foundation. Designed to recognize and celebrate the wealth of high-caliber musical theatre talent in central Ohio, this year-long, educational program offers selected high schools the opportunity to participate in professional theatre education activities throughout the school year.

During the 2021-22 school year, each of the 18 participating central Ohio high schools also submitted a musical theatre production for review by the program's team of professional adjudicators. The team provided educationally focused feedback and evaluated students/productions for a CAPA Marquee Award in the categories of Best Actor in a Leading Role, Best Actress in a Leading Role, Best Actor in a Supporting Role, Best Actress in a Supporting Role, Best Musical Production, Best Direction, Outstanding Ensemble, Outstanding Student Orchestra, and Outstanding Technical Execution. Adjudicators separately evaluated hard-copy nominations in the categories of Backstage Excellence and Outstanding Student Designer. Today, CAPA announced the nominees selected for each category.

Nominees for the 2022 CAPA Marquee Awards are:

Outstanding Student Orchestra sponsored by The DiMarco Family Fund of The Columbus Foundation

Dublin Jerome High School, The Addams Family

Grove City High School, Newsies

New Albany High School, Disney's The Little Mermaid

Olentangy Orange High School, Hairspray

Thomas Worthington High School, Mamma Mia!

Backstage Excellence sponsored by Liz Riley

Costuming Guild, Bishop Watterson High School, Disney's Beauty and the Beast

Sound Crew, Olentangy Berlin High School, Mamma Mia!

Set Construction & Run Crew, Olentangy Liberty High School, Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins

Lighting Crew, Olentangy Orange High School, Hairspray

Backstage Run Crew, Thomas Worthington High School, Mamma Mia!

Production Managers, Upper Arlington High School, 42nd Street

Outstanding Student Designer sponsored by The Pam and Jack Beeler Family Fund of The Columbus Foundation

Jonah Dean, Worthington Christian School, Props Design, The SpongeBob Musical

Milo Eckhardt, Westerville Central High School, Puppet Design, Shrek The Musical

Joshua Pearson, Olentangy Berlin High School, Set Design, Mamma Mia!

Carol Rekow, Bishop Watterson High School, Costume Design, Disney's Beauty and the Beast

Nora Root, Hilliard Darby High School, Costume Design, Calvin Berger

Outstanding Technical Execution sponsored by Mary Beth and Luke McCormick

Dublin Jerome High School, The Addams Family, Stage Manager: Maya Valcourt

New Albany High School, Disney's The Little Mermaid, Stage Manager: Eloise Galaise

Pickerington High School Central, Chicago (School Edition), Stage Manager: Kat Ross

Pickerington High School North, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Stage Manager: Drake Collins

Upper Arlington High School, 42nd Street, Stage Manager: Edith LeBlanc

Best Actress in a Supporting Role sponsored by Huntington

Shannon Barr, Olentangy Orange High School, Penny Pingleton in Hairspray

Zion Clifton, Olentangy Orange High School, Little Inez in Hairspray

Avery Golowin, Upper Arlington High School, Annie Reilly in 42nd Street

Ella Kaminski, Olentangy Orange High School, Amber Von Tussle, Hairspray

KK Murphy, Upper Arlington High School, Maggie Jones in 42nd Street

Best Actor in a Supporting Role sponsored by Johnson Investment Counsel

William Baumann, Westerville North High School, Chef Louis in Disney's The Little Mermaid

Elijah Beal, Olentangy Orange High School, Wilbur Turnblad in Hairspray

Connor Bellair, Upper Arlington High School, Bert Barry in 42nd Street

Jack Stevens, Bishop Watterson High School, Cogsworth in Disney's Beauty and the Beast

Ben Stone, Thomas Worthington High School, Bill Austin in Mamma Mia!

Outstanding Ensemble sponsored by Fifth Third Bank

Grove City High School, Newsies

Olentangy Liberty High School, Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins

Pickerington High School North, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

Upper Arlington High School, 42nd Street

Westerville South High School, Bright Star

Best Direction sponsored by Denison University

Allen DeCarlo, Pickerington High School North, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

Justin Nawman, Thomas Worthington High School, Mamma Mia!

David O'Roark, Worthington Christian School, The SpongeBob Musical

Aileen Targett, Pickerington High School Central, Chicago (School Edition)

Greg Varner, Upper Arlington High School, 42nd Street

Best Musical Production

Dublin Jerome High School, The Addams Family

New Albany High School, Disney's The Little Mermaid

Upper Arlington High School, 42nd Street

Westerville South High School, Bright Star

Worthington Christian School, The SpongeBob Musical

Best Actress in a Leading Role sponsored by White Castle

Allie Gomez, Upper Arlington High School, Peggy Sawyer in 42nd Street

Edin Kebede, New Albany High School, Ariel in Disney's The Little Mermaid

Bella Price, Westerville South High School, Alice Murphy in Bright Star

Lorelei Roeger, New Albany High School, Scuttle in Disney's The Little Mermaid

Avery Young, Dublin Jerome High School, Wednesday Addams in The Addams Family

Best Actor in a Leading Role sponsored by Danbert, Inc.

Wyatt Kerns, Worthington Christian School, Squidward Q. Tentacles in The SpongeBob Musical

Samuel O'Roark, Worthington Christian School, SpongeBob SquarePants in The SpongeBob Musical

Grant Overmyer, Upper Arlington High School, Billy Lawlor in 42nd Street

Christian Strong, Pickerington High School North, Mitch Mahoney/Dan Schwartz in The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

Ben Wright, Westerville Central High School, Shrek in Shrek The Musical

The CAPA Marquee Awards will culminate in a live student showcase at the Ohio Theatre on Tuesday, May 10, at 7:30 pm. The event will announce the winners of each category and include performances from the nominees for Best Musical Production, Best Actor in a Leading Role, and Best Actress in a Leading Role, as well as opening and closing numbers that incorporate nominated students from participating high schools. Tickets are $15 for students and $25 for adults and can be purchased in-person at the CAPA Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), online at www.CAPAMarqueeAwards.com, or by phone at (614) 469-0939.

Students selected as Best Actor in a Leading Role and Best Actress in a Leading Role will move on to compete at the national level as official nominees in the categories of Best Performance by an Actor and Best Performance by an Actress at The 2022 Jimmy Awards/National High School Musical Theatre Awards (NHSMTA). The Jimmy Award nominees will also participate in "Jimmys Week," a professional training intensive with theatre professionals and industry experts.