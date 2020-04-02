CAPA Announces New Film Festival Rescheduled for July 23-26

CAPA, in partnership with the Drexel Theatre, Gateway Film Center, and the Wexner Center for the Arts, and additional support from community partner Film Columbus, has rescheduled its new, annual film festival, Cinema Columbus, to Thursday, July 23, through Sunday, July 26.

Celebrating new and diverse cinematic works from around the world, the inaugural Cinema Columbus 2020 will offer screenings at the Drexel Theatre, Gateway Film Center, Wexner Center for the Arts, and select CAPA venues. An exciting lineup of special events will be held throughout the festival, including red-carpet events, filmmaker talks, educational opportunities, and more.

As such, the film submission deadline has been extended to Friday, May 22. Submissions will be judged by a local panel of film experts, and films selected to participate in Cinema Columbus 2020 will be notified on or before May 31, 2020. For a complete list of rules and submission requirements, visit www.CinemaColumbus.com.

Cinema Columbus 2020 is accepting entries in the following categories:

Narrative Feature - A narrative, animated, or experimental film 41 minutes or more in length.

Documentary Feature - A documentary film 41 minutes or more in length.

Narrative Short - A narrative, animated, or experimental film 40 minutes or less in length.

Documentary Short - A documentary film 40 minutes or less in length.

Filmmakers can enter their films and pay the $55 entry fee through https://filmfreeway.com/CinemaColumbus.

Selected films, a full schedule of events, and details on how to purchase tickets will be announced in June 2020. Additional venues may be added.

Passes to Cinema Columbus 2020 are now on sale and can be purchased at www.CinemaColumbus.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Columbus Stories