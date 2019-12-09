BroadwayWorld Columbus Awards Update: MUSICAL THE MUSICAL - SHADOWBOX LIVE Leads Best Musical!

There's just a few weeks left to make your voice heard and submit your votes for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Columbus Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The people have spoken nominations are set, and now you can vote to make sure your favorite local theatre's achievements and performers are recognized!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Columbus:

Best Choreography (Community)

Cindy Straub - CRAZY FOR YOU - Westerville Civic Theatre 14%

Nicolette Montana - NEWSIES - Gallery Players 13%

Jenny Small - SPAMALOT - Pickerington Community Theatre 11%

Best Choreography (Educational)

Taya Lukacsko - MAMMA MIA - Gahanna Lincoln High School 16%

Shabonne Grimm - SEUSSICAL - Olentangy Berlin High School 9%

Stella Hiatt Kane - SINGING IN THE RAIN - Otterbein University 9%

Best Choreography (Professional)

Dionysia Williams - BRING IT ON - Columbus Children's Theatre 11%

Tracy Wilson - BILLY ELLIOT - Weathervane Playhouse 10%

Katy Psenicka - DESIRE - Shadowbox Live 9%

Best Costume Design (Community)

Patrick Bryant - INTO THE WOODS - Imagine Productions 23%

Wendy Hartman - SPITFIRE GRILL - Licking County Players 17%

Jeanie McGarvey - CLUE THE MUSICAL - The Lancaster Playhouse 14%

Best Costume Design (Educational)

Sue McMullen - MAMMA MIA - Gahanna Lincoln High School 22%

Thomas Martin - CHICAGO - Otterbein University 14%

Lisa Holley - INTO THE WOODS - Pickerington High School Central 12%

Best Costume Design (Professional)

Linda Mullin - MUSICAL THE MUSICAL - Shadowbox Live 18%

Madison Booth - MATILDA - Weathervane Playhouse 11%

Edward Carignan - THE ROCKY HOROOR SHOW - Short North Stage 10%

Best Director of a Musical (Community)

Katey Munger and Michael Ruehrmund - MARY POPPINS - Westerville Civic Theatre 9%

Victor Jones - LEGALLY BLONDE - Ohio University Lancaster Community Theatre 9%

Ryan Scarlata - NEWSIES - Gallery Players 8%

Best Director of a Musical (Educational)

Cynthia Macioce - MAMMA MIA - Gahanna Lincoln High School 14%

Aileen Targett - INTO THE WOODS - Pickerington High School Central 11%

Erin Gibbons - SEUSSICAL - Olentangy Berlin High School 8%

Best Director of a Musical (Professional)

Julie Klein - MUSICAL THE MUSICAL - ShadowboxLive 17%

Valerie Accetta - MATILDA - Weathervane Playhouse 11%

Dionysia Williams - MAMMA MIA - Short North Stage 9%

Best Director of a Play (Community)

Timothy Smith - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Pickerington Community Theatre 16%

Lauren Murphy - THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE - Worthington Community Theatre 14%

Donnie Lockwood - THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE - Little Theatre Off Broadway 11%

Best Director of a Play (Educational)

Cynthia Macioce - 26 PEBBLES - Gahanna Lincoln High School 21%

Matt Wolfe - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME - Westerville South High School 21%

Aileen Targett - DRACULA - Pickerington High School Central 17%

Best Director of a Play (Professional)

Joe Bishara - THE ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM - Evolution Theatre Company/CATCO 20%

Pamela Hill - DRACULA - Columbus Children's Theatre 16%

Edward Carignan - HAND TO GOD - Short North Stage 13%

Best Female under 18 (Educational)

Cami Weldon - MAMMA MIA - Gahanna Lincoln High School 10%

Sara Tuohy - MAMMA MIA - Gahanna Lincoln High School 8%

Emma Murphy - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Westerville South High School 7%

Best Lead Actor in a Musical (Community)

Caleb Jingo - MARY POPPINS - Westerville Civic Theatre 13%

Cory Velasco - NEWSIES - Gallery Players 7%

Andrew Levitt - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Butterfly Guild/Pleasure Guild 6%

Best Lead Actor in a Musical (Educational)

David Rice - MAMMA MIA - Gahanna Lincoln High School 13%

Caleb Jingo - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Westerville South High School 8%

Adam Bash - MAMMA MIA - Big Walnut High School 7%

Best Lead Actor in a Musical (Professional)

Cabot Rea - KISS ME KATE - Northland Performing Arts Center 15%

Luke Bovenizer - MATILDA - Weathervane Playhouse 12%

John Boyd - MUSICAL THE MUSICAL - Shadowbox Live 10%

Best Lead Actor in a Play (Community)

Dan Griscom - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Pickerington Community Theatre 16%

Jonathan Daniel - THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE - Worthington Community Theatre 9%

Will Macke - YOUNG AMERICANS OR STARGIRL WAS HERE - Endeavor Theatre 8%

Best Lead Actor in a Play (Educational)

Caleb Jingo - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME - Westerville South High School 23%

David Moir - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME - All Dublin Acting Ensemble 12%

Tyler Zwick - DISTRACTED - Westerville South High School 11%

Best Lead Actor in a Play (Professional)

Travis Horseman - DRACULA - Columbus Children's Theatre 12%

Mark Mann - VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE - Weathervane Playhouse 11%

Benjamin Turner - ROMEO & JULIET - Actors' Theatre of Columbus 9%

Best Lead Actress in a Musical (Community)

Mackenzie Leland - MARY POPPINS - Westerville Civic Theatre 7%

Katie Wagner - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Butterfly Guild/Pleasure Guild 7%

Eryn Hollobaugh - LEGALLY BLONDE - Ohio University Lancaster community Theatre 6%

Best Lead Actress in a Musical (Educational)

Cami Weldon - MAMMA MIA - Gahanna Lincoln High School 8%

Sara Tuohy - MAMMA MIA - Gahanna Lincoln High School 7%

Tatum Beck - SINGING IN THE RAIN - Otterbein University 7%

Best Lead Actress in a Musical (Professional)

Summit J Starr - MUSICAL THE MUSICAL - Shadowbox Live 14%

Susan Bunsold Wilson - KISS ME KATE - Northland Performing Arts Center 10%

Jesika Lehner - MAMMA MIA - Short North Stage 7%

Best Lead Actress in a Play (Community)

Veronica Rittenour - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Out of the Box Community Theater 13%

Kara Hancock - BLITHE SPIRIT - Performing Arts Creative Ensemble 12%

Colleen Underwood - THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE - Little Theatre Off Broadway 11%

Best Lead Actress in a Play (Educational)

Bronte Johnson - 26 PEBBLES - Gahanna Lincoln High School 15%

Taryn Huffman - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Theatre Columbus State 14%

Emily Randall - OUR TOWN - Olentangy Berlin High School 13%

Best Lead Actress in a Play (Professional)

Natalie Tangeman - ROMEO & JULIET - Actors' Theatre of Columbus 20%

Priyanka Shetty - THE ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM - Evolution Theatre Company/CATCO 16%

Kelsey Hopkins - DRACULA - Columbus Children's Theatre 10%

Best Lighting (Educational)

T. J. Gerckens - SINGING IN THE RAIN - Otterbein University 18%

Derek Dunavent - SEUSSICAL - Olentangy Berlin High School 10%

Nathan Baldwin - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Westerville South High School 10%

Best Lighting Design (Community)

Dale Harris / Alexandra Downour - LEGALLY BLONDE - Ohio University Lancaster Community Theatre 22%

Geoffrey Clingo - TARZAN - Worthington Community Theatre 16%

Kurt Mueller - FALSETTOS - Gallery Players 16%

Best Lighting Design (Professional)

Dylan G. Bollinger - MATILDA - Weathervane Playhouse 23%

Matt Hazard - PETER PAN - Columbus Children's Theatre 10%

Bowen Moss - PIPPIN - Short North Stage 10%

Best Male under 18 (Educational)

Tyler Tucker - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND JR - New Albany MS 18%

Josiah Holloway - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Westerville South High School 16%

Caleb Jeffries - RENT - Eastmoor Academy 11%

Best Music Director (Community)

Christina Bernthold - LEGALLY BLONDE - Ohio University Lancaster Community Theatre 15%

Jonathan Collura - NEWSIES - Gallery Players 12%

Jonathan Collura - INTO THE WOODS - Imagine Productions 10%

Best Music Director (Educational)

Jeremy Lahman - MAMMA MIA - Gahanna Lincoln High School 17%

Lori Kay Harvey - SINGING IN THE RAIN - Otterbein University 14%

Christina Bernthold - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Ohio University Lancaster 13%

Best Music Director (Professional)

Kevin Sweeny - MUSICAL THE MUSICAL - Shadowbox Live 13%

Jessica Myers - MATILDA - Weathervane Playhouse 10%

Jonathan Collura - THE VIEW UPSTAIRS - Evolution Theatre Company 9%

Best Musical (Community)

LEGALLY BLONDE - Ohio University Lancaster Community Theatre 9%

MARY POPPINS - Westerville Civic Theatre 8%

NEWSIES - Gallery Players 7%

Best Musical (Educational)

MAMMA MIA - Gahanna Lincoln High School 13%

INTO THE WOODS - Pickerington High School Central 7%

CHICAGO - Otterbein University 6%

Best Musical (Professional)

MUSICAL THE MUSICAL - SHADOWBOX LIVE 15%

MATILDA - Weathervane Playhouse 10%

MAMMA MIA - Short North Stage 9%

Best Play (Community)

THE LION THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - Worthington Community Theatre 12%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Pickerington Community Theatre 11%

BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS - Hilliard Arts Council 10%

Best Play (Educational)

26 PEBBLES - Gahanna Lincoln High School 24%

DRACULA - Pickerington High School Central 18%

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME - Westerville South High School 13%

Best Play (Professional)

ROMEO & JULIET - Actors' Theatre of Columbus 17%

THE ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM - Evolution Theatre Company/CATCO 14%

HAND TO GOD - Short North Stage 12%

Best Scenic Design (Community)

Dan Hildebrand - MARY POPPINS - Westerville Civic Theatre 13%

Ryan Scarlata - NEWSIES - Gallery Players 13%

Victor Jones - LEGALLY BLONDE - Ohio University Lancaster Community Theatre 11%

Best Scenic Design (Educational)

Chris Wagner - MAMMA MIA - Gahanna Lincoln High School 28%

Doug Gibbons - SEUSSICAL - Olentangy Berlin High School 18%

Rob Johnson - SINGING IN THE RAIN - Otterbein University 17%

Best Scenic Design (Professional)

Matthew Hamel - MATILDA - Weathervane Playhouse 16%

Isaac Steinhour - BRING IT ON - Columbus Children's Theatre 12%

Michael S. Brewer - DRACULA - Columbus Children's Theatre 12%

Best Supporting Actor in a Musical (Community)

Brent Small - SPAMALOT - Pickerington Community Theatre 8%

Samuel Wolf - WILLY WONKA JR. - MTVarts 8%

Aaron Wiessing - LEGALLY BLONDE - Ohio University Lancaster Community Theatre 7%

Best Supporting Actor in a Musical (Educational)

Colin Smith - MAMMA MIA - Gahanna Lincoln High School 10%

Will Boyer - SINGIN IN THE RAIN JR - New Albany MS 9%

Ben Carr - NEWSIES - Dublin Scioto High School 9%

Best Supporting Actor in a Musical (Professional)

Nicholas Wilson - MUSICAL THE MUSICAL - Shadowbox Live 10%

Aaron Turnbull - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Weathervane Playhouse 9%

Thom Warren - PIPPIN - Short North Stage 8%

Best Supporting Actor in a Play (Community)

Aaron Turnbull - BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS - Hilliard Arts Council 17%

Eric Muller - THE LION THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - Worthington Community Theatre 16%

Jon Cullison - THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE - Little Theatre Off Broadway 14%

Best Supporting Actor in a Play (Educational)

Nate Asamoah - 26 PEBBLES - Gahanna Lincoln High School 22%

Jacob Braniger - OUR TOWN - Olentangy Berlin High School 19%

Colin Smith - 26 PEBBLES - Gahanna Lincoln High School 18%

Best Supporting Actor in a Play (Professional)

David Hammond - DRACULA - Columbus Children's Theatre 14%

Scott A. Willis - ROMEO & JULIET - Actors' Theatre of Columbus 12%

Todd Covert - LIFE SUCKS. - CATCO 9%

Best Supporting Actress in a Musical (Community)

Wren Jackson - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Wagnalls Community Theatre 8%

Karla Kruse - MARY POPPINS - Westerville Civic Theatre 6%

Briana Schubert - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Hilliard Arts Council 6%

Best Supporting Actress in a Musical (Educational)

Trinity Nhem - MAMMA MIA - Gahanna Lincoln High School 14%

Emily Stowers - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Westerville North High School 11%

Revea Butler - MAMMA MIA - Gahanna Lincoln High School 8%

Best Supporting Actress in a Musical (Professional)

Natalie Tangeman - BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER: THE MUSICAL - Columbus Children's Theatre 14%

Sophie Stiltner - BRING IT ON - Columbus Children's Theatre 9%

Eryn Reynolds - MUSICAL THE MUSICAL - Shadowbox Live 8%

Best Supporting Actress in a Play (Community)

Megan Trimble - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Pickerington Community Theatre 20%

Erin Haught - LEADING LADIES - Curtain Players 10%

Mollie Kalaycio - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Out of the Box Community Theater 9%

Best Supporting Actress in a Play (Educational)

Cami Weldon - 26 PEBBLES - Gahanna Lincoln High School 26%

Chloe Beck - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Theatre Columbus State 17%

Madi Task - REALLY REALLY - Off The Lake Productions 15%

Best Supporting Actress in a Play (Professional)

Kate Lingnofski - HAND TO GOD - Short North Stage 12%

Anita McFarren - LIFE SUCKS - CATCO 11%

Sarah Marie Wilson - LITTLE WOMEN - Actors' Theatre of Columbus 10%

Theatre of the Year (Community)

Westerville Civic Theatre 12%

Gallery Players 10%

Imagine Productions 9%

Theatre of the Year (Educational)

Gahanna Lincoln High School 12%

Otterbein University 10%

New Albany MS 9%

Theatre of the Year (Professional)

Weathervane Playhouse 18%

Shadowbox Live 18%

Short North Stage 17%

TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.





Related Articles