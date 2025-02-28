Brittney Mack to Return to The Avalon Theatre in March

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Brittney Mack will return to Marysville, Ohio less than a year after her debut on The Avalon Theatre stage. Known for her work in the blockbuster hit Broadway Musical SIX, Brittney is bringing an entirely new cabaret show to Union County audiences called "SWEETLY SUNG" An Evening with Brittney Mack.

With appearances on the Tony Awards, The View, Good Morning America, The Late Show with Seth Meyers, and The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, this drama desk award-winning, Grammy-nominated artist successfully returns to The Avalon Theatre after touring the country with her hit cabaret, "Puttin' on the Britt". Now, the multi-talented performer is bringing a new, intimate experience to The Avalon Theatre for her fans and audiences alike. In her new cabaret, she opens up about her career and what it took to be the "Queen Of The Castle" in her Broadway Debut.

No stranger to the stage, Brittney started performing at a young age. Born on Chicago's South Side, Brittney had the opportunity to attend The Chicago Academy for the Arts College Prep High School where she majored in Music Theatre on a full scholarship. Having studied under some of the industry's best Brittney went on to further her training at The American Musical and Dramatic Academy in L.A. then NYC where she graduated from the program. Now working as a successful actor with roles on Broadway, Off-Broadway, and in regional houses around the country, Brittney is ready to share her journey with the world.

Catch Brittney Mack in her new cabaret performance on Saturday, March 15, at 7:00 pm at The Avalon Theatre. This performance is open to audiences of all ages, tickets are $25 per person, and donations will be accepted for the Brittney Mack Scholarship Fund benefitting Union County Youth needing financial assistance for participation in The Avalon Arts Academy youth programming.

Known as a teaching artist, Brittney believes there is no point in having gifts and talents if you aren't going to share them with the world! With that in mind, she is offering a masterclass/workshop to all performers who are interested titled 'How to Slay'

'How to Slay' uses the music theatre art form to allow young artists to express themselves. The workshops are designed to be interactive and inspiring with a focus on building young artists from the inside out. Brittney believes that all a young artist needs is opportunity, accessibility, and exposure to the arts. With a mission to simply "act as illuminators of our young artists' hidden gifts and talents."

This masterclass/workshop is open to all who are interested in taking their performances to the next level. So grab your dancing shoes, your favorite song (with karaoke track), and monologue or scene to work with your BFF. It will be a day of fun and support, so don't forget to bring a friend! Participation in 'How to Slay' is $50 per person, be sure to let all of the aspiring artists in your life know about this rare opportunity.

Join The Avalon Theatre for "SWEETLY SUNG" An Evening with Brittney Mack on Saturday, March 15, at 7:00 pm and the Brittney Mack 'How to Slay' Masterclass on Sunday, March 16, at 2:00 pm. Tickets for both events are available online at theavalontheatre.org. You can also buy tickets in person at The Avalon Theatre box office. The Box Office is located at 121 S. Main St. and is open Wednesday through Saturday from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm, and one hour before all Avalon Theatre events.

