Ben Schwartz Comes To Palace Theatre In December

Comedian Ben Schwartz will bring his 2025 Improv Tour to Palace Theatre Friday, December 5.

Having appeared in a wide range of projects over the course of his career, Ben Schwartz has continued to deliver impressive, compelling performances in both film and television and has secured himself a distinctive place in Hollywood.

Ben is set to return as the voice of Sonic in the highly-anticipated film SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 4, in theaters in 2027. The first three Sonic films have grossed over 1 billion dollars for Paramount, making it one of the most successful franchises in the storied studio's history.

Ben can also be seen in the first season of Lord & Miller's AppleTV+ miniseries THE AFTERPARTY. Starring alongside an all-star cast, Ben secured himself as a standout among a cast of standouts. He starred in the Greg Daniels and Steve Carell's Netflix series SPACE FORCE, in which he stars opposite Carell and John Malkovich. For his performance, Ben was nominated for an HCA TV Award for “Best Supporting Actor in a Streaming Series, Comedy.” Previous film credits include starring opposite Kevin Hart and John Cena in DIE HART 2: DIE HARTER; Universal's RENFIELD, in which he stars alongside Nicholas Cage, Nicholas Hoult and Awkwafina; the Disney feature, FLORA AND ULYSSES, based on the popular novel; the indie feature STANDING UP, FALLING DOWN for which Ben received rave reviews for his lead performance opposite Billy Crystal; NIGHT SCHOOL opposite Kevin Hart for Universal;

HAPPY ANNIVERSARY, written and directed by Jared Stern for Netflix; THIS IS WHERE I LEAVE YOU directed by Shawn Levy, and many others.

Ben starred opposite Don Cheadle & Kristen Bell in the Showtime comedy series HOUSE OF LIES and acted alongside Amy Poehler, Chris Pratt and Aziz Ansari as Jean Ralphio on PARKS & RECREATION, one of the most streamed shows in television history. He co-created and stars in three improv specials on Netflix entitled MIDDLEDITCH & SCHWARTZ and has lent his voice to various animated shows such as DUCKTALES and RISE OF THE TMNT. He continues to tour the country and the world with his live improv show Ben Schwartz & FRIENDS, which has played to sold out audiences at Radio City Music Hall and Royal Albert Hall. As an Emmy-Award winning writer, Ben has published four books and written television shows and movies for many major studios.

