Ben Schwartz Comes To Palace Theatre In December

Tickets on sale to the general public Friday, April 25 at 10am. 

By: Apr. 21, 2025
Comedian Ben Schwartz will bring his 2025 Improv Tour to Palace Theatre Friday, December 5.

Having appeared in a wide range of projects over the course of his career, Ben Schwartz has  continued to deliver impressive, compelling performances in both film and television and has  secured himself a distinctive place in Hollywood.  

Ben is set to return as the voice of Sonic in the highly-anticipated film SONIC THE  HEDGEHOG 4, in theaters in 2027. The first three Sonic films have grossed over 1 billion  dollars for Paramount, making it one of the most successful franchises in the storied studio's  history. 

Ben can also be seen in the first season of Lord & Miller's AppleTV+ miniseries THE  AFTERPARTY. Starring alongside an all-star cast, Ben secured himself as a standout among  a cast of standouts. He starred in the Greg Daniels and Steve Carell's Netflix series SPACE  FORCE, in which he stars opposite Carell and John Malkovich. For his performance, Ben was  nominated for an HCA TV Award for “Best Supporting Actor in a Streaming Series, Comedy.”  Previous film credits include starring opposite Kevin Hart and John Cena in DIE HART 2: DIE  HARTER; Universal's RENFIELD, in which he stars alongside Nicholas Cage, Nicholas Hoult  and Awkwafina; the Disney feature, FLORA AND ULYSSES, based on the popular novel; the  indie feature STANDING UP, FALLING DOWN for which Ben received rave reviews for his  lead performance opposite Billy Crystal; NIGHT SCHOOL opposite Kevin Hart for Universal; 

HAPPY ANNIVERSARY, written and directed by Jared Stern for Netflix; THIS IS WHERE I  LEAVE YOU directed by Shawn Levy, and many others. 

Ben starred opposite Don Cheadle & Kristen Bell in the Showtime comedy series HOUSE OF  LIES and acted alongside Amy Poehler, Chris Pratt and Aziz Ansari as Jean Ralphio on  PARKS & RECREATION, one of the most streamed shows in television history. He co-created  and stars in three improv specials on Netflix entitled MIDDLEDITCH & SCHWARTZ and has  lent his voice to various animated shows such as DUCKTALES and RISE OF THE TMNT.  He continues to tour the country and the world with his live improv show Ben Schwartz &  FRIENDS, which has played to sold out audiences at Radio City Music Hall and Royal Albert  Hall. As an Emmy-Award winning writer, Ben has published four books and written television  shows and movies for many major studios. 



