BalletMet to Wrap Up 2025-2026 Season with BLACK VOICES in June

BalletMet will wrap up its 47th season with Black Voices at the Davidson Theatre from June 6-14. The bold triple-bill will showcase three choreographers: Ulysses Dove, Dwight Rhoden, and Jennifer Archibald.

Making its world premiere, the production will feature Rivers Do Not Speak But They Are Heard from Archibald. The proverb "Rivers do not speak, but they are heard" is rooted in African cultural wisdom and carries the richness of a tradition that uses nature as a storyteller. By creating a work centered on this theme, Archibald honors the richness of African cultural narratives while exploring universal ideas that transcend borders and time.

Additionally, Red Angels by Dove will exemplify the strength of the dancers alongside vivid lighting and sound from live electric violin. The Groove from Rhoden will demonstrate the dancers’ dynamic talent.

Archibald is the founder and Artistic Director of the Arch Dance Company and Program Director of ArchCore40 Dance Intensives. She was also the first female Resident Choreographer in Cincinnati Ballet’s 40-year history. Known for her creative and inventive documentary ballets, Archibald brings historical narratives to life through daring, theatrical movement.

Dove’s creations include more than 26 pieces performed by a wide range of ballet and dance companies. Acclaimed by The New York Times prior to his death as a “choreographer with a bold new voice,” Dove’s influence lives on through The Dove Art Program, carrying Dove’s spirit and his passion for dance to each dance company that performs his legendary ballets.

Rhoden is an Ohio native heralded by The New York Times as “one of the most sought-after choreographers of the day.” Over the past 31 years, he has created more than 80 innovative works that have left a global impact on the dance world, and is the co-Founding Artistic Director and Principal Choreographer for Complexions Contemporary Ballet in NYC. Rhoden’s bold, cutting-edge choreography continues to shape the future of dance and will remain a monumental part of its history.

