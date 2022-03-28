BWW Review: SNS LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS At the Garden Theatre

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, written by the legendary team of Howard Ashman and Alan Menken, has been a staple in musical theater since 1982. It remains one of a handful of shows that made the successful transition from Broadway to Hollywood. With Rick Moranis, Ellen Greene, Steve Martin, and Levi Stubbs in starring roles and cameos by John Candy, Christopher Guest, Bill Murray, and Jim Belushi, the film made $39 million as a theatrical release and millions more in DVD and video sales and rentals.

So, the question becomes, why would Short North Stage mess around with the formula as it presents LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS March 16-April 26 at the Garden Theatre (1187 North High Street in downtown Columbus)?

That question is quickly answered five minutes into the first act. Director Thom Christopher Warren's inspired casting inflates LITTLE SHOP to a new level. SNS didn't attempt to reinvent the show, but it provides a fresh level to the show about the star-crossed couple of Seymour Krelborn, and his crush Audrey and a blood thirsty Venus flytrap hungry for world domination.

Warren took some chances in casting:

Turner Riley becomes the first openly nonbinary actor to take on the role of Seymour.

Amber Knicole, the lead singer of Mojo Flo, is the husky voice of Audrey II, traditionally given to a baritone male.

Carter Minor, a junior at New Albany High School, adds a distinctly male voice to the traditionally all-female urchins, a Greek-like chorus that advances the plot of the show.

Sam Hartley plays multiple male and female roles including sadistic dentist Orin Scrivello, DDS.

The great thing is the casting changes add and do not detract from the show. Riley and Mia Angelique, who plays Audrey, carry the arc of co-worker crush awkwardness, the puppy love stage of courting, and finally self-sacrificing true love. Nearly 40 years after its original release, Ashman and Menken's "Suddenly Seymour" and "Somewhere that's Green (reprise)," still pack a comical but poignant performance.

Although she is not seen on stage until the curtain call, Knicole's gospel-like vocals and humor and Andre Tomlinson's puppet work create another dimension to Audrey II. "Suppertime" and "Git It" are mesmerizing and powerful.

From the moment they step on stage, the urchin trio of Minor (Ronnie), Lisa Glover (Crystal) and Stephanie Amber (Chiffon) shine. Named after producer Phil Spector's girl groups, the Chiffons, Ronettes, and the Crystals, each character adds a world-weary, all-knowing voice to the trio.

Paul Whelihan fleshes out the Mr. Mushnik role in a way that has been missing in several other performances of LITTLE SHOP, including Vincent Gardenia's outing in the movie version.

Jonathan Collura's tight direction of Brian Horne (keyboards), Drew Martin (drums), and Zsolt Dvornik (guitar) punctuates the score perfectly.

Much like Audrey II, LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS devours the audience whole and leaves them wanting more and more.

SNS' LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS runs through April 16, with 7 p.m. performances on March 31-April 2, April 7-9, and April 14-16 and 2 p.m. matinees on April 3, 9, 10, and 16. Call 614-469-0939 for more information.