BACKSTAGE AT THE LINCOLN To Present First-Ever Double Bill October 21

Backstage at the Lincoln, the Lincoln Theatre's local artist showcase series, offers audiences the extraordinary opportunity to be seated on stage for a uniquely intimate performance experience set against the hand-painted grandeur of the Lincoln's rare, Egyptian Revival-style interior.

On October 21, Backstage presents its first-ever, two-act bill featuring The Voice of Freedom, an introduction to opera that celebrates African American history through song, and the Kingdom Image Awards' 2021 Small Group of the Year, Terrence Dooley & Testimony.

Backstage at the Lincoln presents The Voice of Freedom and Terrence Dooley & Testimony at the Lincoln Theatre (769 E. Long St.) on Thursday, October 21, at 7 pm. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased in-person at the CBUSArts Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), online at www.LincolnTheatreColumbus.com, or by phone at (614) 469-0939.

This event is made possible through the generous support of Larry and Donna James and Crabbe, Brown, & James with additional support from the Greater Columbus Arts Council.

The Voice of Freedom introduces audiences to the operatic art form by celebrating African American cultural history through song. Featuring pieces steeped in African American history and culture, yet universal in their emotional and musical appeal, the performance will highlight gospel, spirituals, and operatic works throughout history. The Voice of Freedom aims to share the African American experience with audiences of all ages, races, and religions.