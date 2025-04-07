Author David Sedaris To Appear Live At Palace Theatre In October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



CAPA will present An Evening with David Sedaris, author of the previous bestsellers “Calypso,” “Naked,” “Me Talk Pretty One Day,” and “Dress Your Family in Corduroy and Denim,” and regular National Public Radio contributor, for one night only at the Palace Theatre (34 W. Broad St.) at 7:30 m Tuesday, October 14, following the release of his newest books “Happy Go Lucky” and “Pretty Ugly.”

This is a unique opportunity to see the best-selling humorist in an intimate setting. As always, Sedaris will be offering a selection of all-new readings and recollections, as well as a Q&A session and book signing. Books will be available for sale at the event, courtesy of The Book Loft.With sardonic wit and incisive social critiques, Mr. Sedaris has become one of America's pre-eminent humor writers. The great skill with which he slices through cultural euphemisms and political correctness proves that Sedaris is a master of satire and one of the most observant writers addressing the human condition today.

If you love David Sedaris's cheerfully misanthropic stories, you might think you know what you're getting into at his live readings. You'd be wrong. To see him read his own work on stage allows his autobiographical narrative to reveal a uniquely personal narrative that will keep you laughing throughout the evening.

Tickets, which start at $59, go on sale at 10 am Friday, May 2, and may be purchased at the CAPA Ticket Center at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.), online at www.capa.com, and by phone at (614) 469-0939.

