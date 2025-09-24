Artrageous to Perform at The Avalon Theatre in September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On the evening of Monday, September 29, 2025, The Avalon Theatre will come alive with color, creativity, and music as the internationally renowned performance troupe Artrageous brings its one-of-a-kind show to town.

This isn't your typical night at the theater. Artrageous fuses live painting, original music, dance, and audience interaction into an immersive, multi-sensory experience that has wowed audiences across the globe. Described by CBS as a "must-see" event, the show invites viewers to witness artists creating large-scale masterpieces on stage in real time - all choreographed to the beat of electrifying live music.

While Artrageous has performed on some of the world's most prestigious stages - including Carnegie Hall, the NBA All-Star Halftime Show, and the World Cup Soccer Finals in Paris - what truly sets them apart is their mission: to bring people together through creativity.

The troupe, originally formed in the 1980s near Albuquerque, New Mexico, began as a collective of "misfit" performers in children's theater and street performance. Today, they've evolved into a globally touring act that continues to prioritize community engagement as much as entertainment.

In each city, Artrageous works with local talent and behind-the-scenes crews, inviting students and community members to get involved in the production. Whether it's lighting design, promotion, or stage support, the group ensures the community has a hand in the magic.

This exciting performance is proudly sponsored by IMPACT60, a nonprofit organization based in Marysville. IMPACT60 is built on a simple but powerful idea: anyone can make a difference by giving just 60 minutes of their time.Through this sponsorship, Artrageous and IMPACT60 aim to not only entertain, but also encourage service, creativity, and community connection. It's a shared mission that aligns perfectly with Artrageous's vision of transforming strangers into a community through art.

Perfect for families, art lovers, music fans, and anyone looking for an inspiring evening out, Artrageous delivers more than a performance - it's an experience. With its combination of live art, infectious energy, and heartwarming moments, the show promises to leave audiences of all ages feeling uplifted and inspired. If you're looking to experience something bold, joyful, and entirely unique, don't miss Artrageous at The Avalon Theatre.

Don't miss this unforgettable evening of creativity and connection. Artrageous takes the stage on Monday, September 29, 2025, at 7:00 PM at The Avalon Theatre, located at 121 S. Main St., Marysville, OH. Tickets are just $25 for adults and $10 for children 13 and under.

TEACHERS: There is ONE [1] daytime performance available for school groups on Monday, September 29, 2025 at 1:00 pm. Please visit www.theavalontheatre.org/daytimeofferings for more information and to book your school group TODAY!