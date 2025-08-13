All-Vocal Group Home Free To Play Davidson Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Looking ahead to another season of joy, Country's only all-vocal group Home Free will present their Christmas-themed Let Me Come Home Tour.

The coast-to-coast run includes a Saturday, November 22 stop in Columbus in the Davidson Theatre at 7:30 pm.

Tickets, which start at $37, go on sale at 10 am Friday, August 15, and may be purchased at the CAPA Ticket Center at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.), online, and by phone at (614) 469-0939.

News of the Let Me Come Home Tour follows release of another singalong from Home Free's upcoming album of sea shanties – “The Downeaster 'Alexa.'”

A melancholy ballad drenched in harmony and heavy hearts, the track was originally written and released by Billy Joel on his 1989 album, Storm Front. The weary lament tells the sad tale of a fisherman struggling to keep his traditional life afloat – with Home Free providing sharp new hooks.

A music video directed by Jimmy Bates celebrates that lifestyle, in an emotional tribute to work and waves. Filmed aboard a small fishing vessel off the coast of Garibaldi, Oregon, the clip follows captain Tamara Mautner as she brings in another day's catch.

Along with previously-released tracks like “Bonnie Ship the Diamond” and “Leave Her Johnny,” “The Downeaster 'Alexa'” is part of Home Free's new album Challenge the Sea (arriving September 19). Sixteen new songs once again highlight Home Free's legendary harmony blend – but this time with a swashbuckling sway.

Home Free features the vocal stylings of Rob Lundquist, Adam Rupp, Tim Foust, Adam Chance, and new member Adam Bastien.

With over 825-million views and 1.8-million subscribers on YouTube, 900,000 monthly listeners on Spotify, 987,000 followers on TikTok, and a legion of tens of thousands of fans who come to see them perform live every single year, Home Free has built a career entertaining music fans all over the globe.

Boasting over 600,000 album equivalents sold around the world, the band has been praised by tastemakers like Rolling Stone Country, People, Billboard, FOX & Friends and American Songwriter, among many others. And with 10+ years in the spotlight since their win on NBC's The Sing-Off, they've strung together a series of fan-favorite albums, collaborations, and stand-alone hits.

Starting with their Crazy Life debut, Home Free has posted six Top 3 albums in the U.S., including their 2022 #1 on Billboard's Current Country Albums chart, So Long Dixie. Following up with 2023's As Seen On TV and 2024's Crazy(er) Life, the band continues to earn the title of “Country music fans' favorite a cappella group” (Taste of Country), touring nationwide on a near constant basis. Starting out 2025 with feel-good anthems like “Get Down Like That” and “Get Low, Get High,” the band has also wowed fans with harmony-laden versions of hits by The Beatles, John Mayer, Blake Shelton, Keith Urban, the Oak Ridge Boys, and many more.