All-New WILD KRATTS LIVE! Show Comes To The Palace

The Wild Kratts LIVE! stage show that has kids across North America buzzing comes to Columbus with an all-new show-Wild Kratts LIVE 2.0: Activate Creature Power! Kratt brothers Chris and Martin of the hit television series "Wild Kratts" take to the stage to activate new "Creature Powers" and go "off to the creature rescue!" With some help from Aviva and the rest of the Wild Kratts team, who will be animated and on screen at the Tortuga HQ, the brothers confront a comic villain and once again save the day, sharing fascinating tidbits about some of the world's most amazing creatures along the way.

CAPA presents Wild Kratts LIVE 2.0: Activate Creature Power! at the Palace Theatre (34 W. Broad St.) on Sunday, November 24, at 1 pm. Tickets are $25.50-$100.50 (VIP) and can be purchased in-person at the CAPA Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), online at www.capa.com, or by phone at (614) 469-0939 or (800) 982-2787.

Since 2014, Wild Kratts LIVE! has performed more than 225 shows for hundreds of thousands of fans in more than 135 cities across North America. It was created for the stage by the imaginative minds of Martin and Chris Kratt from Zoboomafoo, Kratt's Creatures, and Kratt Bros. Be the Creature.

The PBS KIDS TV show "Wild Kratts" was created and developed by brothers and zoologists Martin and Chris Kratt and is currently in its sixth season. The series follows the animated versions of the Kratt brothers and their friends on hilarious expeditions with wild animals from around the world, complete with animal-inspired gadgets and awesome Creature Power Suits that enable the adventurers to get close to the creatures. The real-life Chris and Martin introduce each "Wild Kratts" episode with a live-action segment that imagines what it would be like to experience a never-before-seen wildlife occurrence, and asks, "What if...?" to set the story in motion.

In 2019, "Wild Kratts" received its seventh nomination for a Daytime Emmy, this time for Outstanding Writing for an Animated Program. The series is a co-production of the Kratt Brothers Company and 9 Story Entertainment.





