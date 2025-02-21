All-City Musical To Present CHICAGO: Teen Edition

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



All-City Musical has announced its much-anticipated return to the stage with a dazzling production of CHICAGO. This remarkable showcase of student talent will take place at the Mimi Ohio Theatre at Playhouse Square, from Friday, March 21 through Sunday, March 23, 2025.

Over 25 high school students from the Cleveland Metropolitan School District (CMSD) are bringing the iconic Broadway hit CHICAGO to life, offering audiences an authentic and professional-level theater experience. With stunning sets, exquisite costumes, and captivating lighting, all brought to life alongside a full orchestra, these talented young performers are set to deliver a truly unforgettable rendition of the beloved musical.

Set in the roaring 1920s, CHICAGO is a timeless tale of ambition, crime, and celebrity framed against the backdrop of jazz-age media sensationalism. Featuring iconic choreography, a jazz-infused score, and themes that explore truth and corruption, CHICAGO has captivated audiences worldwide since its debut.

Bringing CHICAGO to life has been a true labor of love for Kimberly L. Brown, All-City Arts Director for the Cleveland Metropolitan School District. These talented young actors secured their roles through a competitive audition process and have been rigorously rehearsing several evenings a week since November. Main characters of Chicago, Roxie Hart will be played by Tatiaunna Hope a sophomore at Cleveland School of the Arts High School and Velma Kelly will be played by Vaniya Johnson a senior at School of Architecture & Design. Their commitment not only showcases their passion for the arts but also provides them with invaluable experience in a professional production setting.

Students from CMSD schools, including Cleveland School of the Arts, John Marshall School of Civic & Business leadership, John Marshall School of Information Technology and Max S. Hayes High School, are taking the lead behind the scenes in the major upcoming production of CHICAGO. These aspiring student designers are contributing their talents to scenic design, set building, and painting three days a week through a hands-on internship program in collaboration with Hughie's Event Production Services in Cleveland. Hughie's is recognized as a leading company in the industry, known for its expertise in meeting diverse production needs. These students will receive credit as the scenic designers in the production's playbill, highlighting their hard work and creative accomplishment. This initiative emphasizes the importance of offering young people the chance to explore behind-the-scenes careers in professional arts, while gaining a deeper understanding of the effort and creativity required to bring a production to life on stage.

"We're ecstatic to bring CHICAGO to Cleveland, with a fresh, youthful energy from our students," said Brown, All-City Arts Director and producer of the show. “This program is a testament to the excellent arts education offered within Cleveland schools. The dedication and talent of our students never cease to amaze me”.

This production is produced by the Cleveland Metropolitan School District's Fine Arts Department. Now in its 23rd year, the All-City Musical is presented with support from partners including Playhouse Square. All-City Musical performances are made possible through the generous support of the City of Cleveland, Cleveland Play House, Cleveland State University and The Musical Theater Project.

This production of CHICAGO, powered by the incredible talent of Cleveland's youth, brings new vitality to the story. "We are proud to host All-City Musical and their production of CHICAGO at the Playhouse Square," said Cindi Szymanski, Playhouse Square Communication Director. "This partnership demonstrates our commitment to supporting local talent and creating platforms for young artists to shine.”

CHICAGO: TEEN EDITION is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals. CHICAGO: TEEN EDITION is written by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse with music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb and is based on the play by Maurine Dallas Watkins.

Join the Cleveland community for an evening (or afternoon) of song, dance, and unmatched artistry as these talented students take on Broadway's most celebrated musical. Don't miss your chance to see the next generation of artists in action! CHICAGO offers three performances at Mimi Ohio Theatre at Playhouse Square: Friday, March 21 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, March 22 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, March 23 3:00 p.m. Tickets are general admission and cost $15 through the Playhouse Square website or by calling the Box Office at 216-241-6000.

