Abbey Theater Of Dublin to Present World Premiere Production Of Herb Brown's THE DRUMS OF WAR

Catch the show January 19-20 and 25-27.

By: Dec. 19, 2023

The Abbey Theater of Dublin will present the world premiere production of the play "The Drums of War," written by Central Ohio playwright, author and retired Ohio Supreme Court Justice Herb Brown. The production will be performed in-person January 19-20 and 25-27 at 7 p.m.; January 20, 21 and 28 at 2 p.m. Tickets for the production are $24 and will be available for purchase at DublinOhioUSA.gov/abbey-theater.

In "The Drums of War", England stands alone as Nazi Germany conquers Continental Europe and America awakens to the peril it will face if England falls. Winston Churchill, Franklin Roosevelt, and the dying but magnificent Harry Hopkins forge an alliance that will turn the dark winter of Hitler into a glorious summer.

"We are honored to once again collaborate with Herb Brown and present "The Drums of War" in its world premiere," the Abbey Theater of Dublin's Theater Supervisor Joe Bishara said. "True to historical record, 'The Drums of War' takes its audience inside wartime politics and raises questions, which then, as now, lie at the heart of political and human behavior."

The cast for "The Drums of War" is as follows:

Matthew Michael Moore (Winston Churchill)

Scott Douglas Wilson (Franklin D. Roosevelt)

Dayton Willison (Harry Lloyd Hopkins)

Josie Merkle (Eleanor Roosevelt)

Jacob Erney (Anthony Eden)

Sean Taylor (Brendan Bracken)

Joe Bishara (Director) - has collaborated on over 250 theatrical productions across the United States as an award-winning actor, director, educator and producer. He is the Theater Supervisor for the City of Dublin, Ohio's Abbey Theater of Dublin, Founder and Managing Director of New Albany Youth Theatre and a Creative Consultant for both Broadway2LA Acting Studio and Evolution Theatre Company. Joe is a passionate advocate for new theatrical works. He is the creator of the Abbey Theater of Dublin's Virtual Theatre Project, co-founder of the Otterbein Playwrights Collective, and served for 6 years as the Program Coordinator for the Greater Columbus Arts Council (GCAC) playwriting fellowship program. He is the Immediate Past-President of Theatre Roundtable, a member of Actors' Equity Association (AEA), a member of the Musical Theatre Educators' Alliance (MTEA) and an associate member of the Stage Directors and Choreographer Society (SDC).

Herb Brown (Playwright) - The Drums of War is Herb Brown's seventh play. Power of God (2002), You're My Boy (2005), The Final Table (2015), Henry Ford's Model E (2017) were staged in Columbus by The Contemporary American Theater Company (CATCO). The Duchess (2022) and The Price of Power (2023) were staged at the Abbey Theater of Dublin. You're my Boy and The Final Table received readings at The Actors Studio in New York and were nominated for the Greater Columbus Art Council (GCAC) Excellence in Art award. Brown has published two novels: Presumption of Guilt (1991, 1992 paperback), and Shadows of Doubt (1994 - a selection of The Literary Guild). A former partner in the law firm of Vorys, Sater, Seymour and Pease, he was elected a Justice of the Ohio Supreme Court in 1986.


