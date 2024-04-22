AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER IN CONCERT is Coming to the Palace Theatre in October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Avatar: The Last Airbender In Concert on Thursday, October 24 at the Palace Theatre.

Immerse yourself in an over-two-hour show with a live orchestra bringing the show’s iconic musical score to life, in perfect harmony with highlights and favorite moments from the series. Taiko and erhu will share the spotlight with violins and clarinets, while the series' most beloved scenes play out on screen, bringing viewers into the Avatar world to experience the series’ most memorable moments with Aang, Katara, Toph, Sokka, Zuko, and more.

Tickets start at $44 and may be purchased at the CBUSArts Ticket Center at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.), online atwww.capa.com or www.CBUSArts.com, and by phone at (614) 469-0939 starting at 10 am Friday, April 19.

The tour will kick off in the United States in September before heading to Los Angeles, Seattle, Dallas, Atlanta, Washington, D.C., Boston and many more cities in 2024. The global tour continues in 2025 to a myriad of European cities across the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and the Netherlands among others; additionally, the tour will make stops in various cities across Australia.

The creative mastermind behind the original music for the Avatar: The Last Airbender animated series, Emmy Award-winning composer and musician Jeremy Zuckerman, has teamed up with show co-creators Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko as well as Jeff Adams (the show's original editor) to expand the series original compositions for the concert series. This spectacular production not only magnifies the epic scope and high drama of the series, but also marks a thrilling first for fans offering an opportunity to experience the captivating world of Avatar: The Last Airbender through this live orchestra concert.

"It’s been incredibly satisfying and moving to see the audiences’ emotional response to these concerts, and to be a part of that atmosphere is a uniquely beautiful experience,” said Zuckerman. “I’m overjoyed that many more people - Avatar fans both new and old - will get to experience the show during this wider tour."

Don't miss this extraordinary chance to relive the epic odyssey of Avatar: The Last Airbender like never before. For more information, tour dates and tickets, please visit www.avatarinconcert.com and follow #avatarinconcert, @avatarthelastairbender on Facebook and Instagram; and, @teamavatar on YouTube.

Honored with a Peabody Award and Primetime Emmy, along with multiple Annie Awards and Genesis Awards Nickelodeon’s Avatar: The Last Airbender emerged from its three-season run (61 episodes), from February 2005 to July 2008, as one of the most beloved animated properties in history. In 2021 Nickelodeon announced the launch of Avatar Studios, a new division designed to create original content spanning animated series and movies based on the world of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra.

The animated series’ success has also spawned a companion podcast Avatar: Braving the Elements, currently in its season third season, a remastered soundtrack from series (and tour) composer, Jeremy Zuckerman, now out on digital and vinyl. The property has also been translated into several bestselling book series, which continue to roll out new original stories. The graphic novel series has sold over three million copies, and the young adult novels have spent 25 total weeks on the New York Times bestseller list and have over 700,000 copies in print.