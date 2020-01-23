ANASTASIA Announces $25 Digital Lottery For Every Performance In Columbus

CAPA and Broadway in Columbus are pleased to announce that ANASTASIA will host a digital ticket lottery during the upcoming Columbus engagement January 28 through February 2, offering fans the chance to purchase a limited number of $25 tickets available per performance.

Performances for the one-week engagement are as follows:

Tuesday, January 28, 7:30 pm

Wednesday, January 29, 7:30 pm

Thursday, January 30, 7:30 pm

Friday, January 31, 8 pm

Saturday, February 1, 2 pm & 8 pm

Sunday, February 2, 1 pm & 6:30 pm

The digital lottery is open to accept entries NOW for all performances at https://www.luckyseat.com/shows/anastasia-columbus and will remain open until Monday, January 27, at 11 am. Fans who have been selected will be notified via email or text and will have until 4 pm on Monday, January 27, to purchase up to two (2) tickets at $25 each. All entrants are encouraged to follow ANASTASIA on Instagram (@anastasiabway), Twitter (@anastasiabway) and Facebook (@anastasiabway) for additional lottery news and information.

Entrants must be 18 years or older. A valid, non-expired photo ID that matches the name used to enter is required for pickup. Seat locations awarded by the lottery are subject to availability and may not be seated together. Additional details and times will be announced in other tour cities by the local theatre box office prior to the engagement. Additional lottery requirements can be found at https://www.luckyseat.com/shows/anastasia-columbus.

From the Tony Award-winning creators of the Broadway classic Ragtime and inspired by the beloved films, ANASTASIA is the new Broadway musical that's "one of the most gorgeous shows in years!" (New York Observer). This dazzling show transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family.

ANASTASIA features a book by celebrated playwright Terrence McNally, a lush, new score by Stephen Flaherty (music) and Lynn Ahrens (lyrics,) and direction by Tony Award-winning director Darko Tresnjak.

The creative team includes Peggy Hickey (choreography), Alexander Dodge (set design), Linda Cho (costume design), Donald Holder (lighting design), Peter Hylenski (sound design), Aaron Rhyne (projection design), Charles G. LaPointe (hair/wig design), Joe Dulude II (makeup design), Tom Murray (music supervision), Lawrence Goldberg (music direction), Doug Besterman (orchestrations), David Chase (dance arranger), and casting by Telsey + Company/Craig Burns, CSA.

ANASTASIA completed its two-year Broadway run on March 31, 2019, at the Broadhurst Theatre (235 West 44th Street). Critics exclaimed "Ahrens and Flaherty have chosen the right moments to musicalize, and their score here sounds complete and full - one of the season's strongest! (NBC)" and "Smartly adapted by Terrence McNally, ANASTASIA is a sweeping adventure, romance, and historical epic whose fine craftsmanship will satisfy musical theater fans (Time Out)." The new musical has played to sold-out crowds on Broadway and across North America on its first national tour, in addition to garnering multiple Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle awards and nominations.

The original Broadway cast recording is available at BroadwayRecords.com, Amazon.com and iTunes. The 75-minute album includes the Academy Award-nominated favorite "Journey to the Past" alongside new numbers from the show such as Christy Altomare's haunting "In My Dreams," Ramin Karimloo's passionate "Still," and Derek Klena's heart-racing "My Petersburg."

ANASTASIA on tour is produced by Stage Entertainment, Bill Taylor, Tom Kirdahy, Hunter Arnold, 50 Church Street Productions, The Shubert Organization, Elizabeth Dewberry & Ali Ahmet Kocabiyik, Carl Daikeler, Warner/Chappell Music, 42nd.Club/Phil Kenny, Judith Ann Abrams Productions, Broadway Asia/Umeda Arts Theater, Peter May, David Mirvish, Sandi Moran, Seoul Broadcasting System, LD Entertainment/Sally Cade Holmes, Seriff Productions, Van Dean, Tamar Climan in association with Hartford Stage.





Related Articles Shows View More Columbus Stories

More Hot Stories For You