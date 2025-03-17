A CHORUS LINE to be Presented at North Shore Stage

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Short North Stage will present A CHORUS LINE! 10 years have gone by since “One Singular Sensation” was presented at North Shore. It’s time for an encore performance on the 50th anniversary of the show's opening on Broadway!

A Chorus Line is a stunning concept musical capturing the spirit and tension of a Broadway ensemble audition. Exploring the inner lives and bittersweet ambitions of professional Broadway performers, the show features one powerhouse number after another. Memorable musical numbers include "What I Did for Love, "One," "I Can Do That," "At the Ballet," "The Music and the Mirror," and "I Hope I Get It."

A brilliantly complex fusion of song, dance, and compellingly authentic drama, A Chorus Line was instantly recognized as a classic. Performances are March 20 - April 19, 2025, Thursday through Sundays with select Wednesday and Sunday evening performances.

