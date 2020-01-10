Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld Cleveland Awards

Following a record number of nominations and votes, winners have been announced for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Cleveland Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The nominees were set, audiences voted, and now we get to recognize local theatres and performers for their outstanding achievement!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more were all included, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Best actor in a comedy or drama

nathaniel ams - LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL - The Millennial Theatre Company

Best Actor in a musical

Landon Talbert - CHICAGO - The Millenial Theatre Company

Best actress in a comedy or drama

Loghan Talbert - MAMMA MIA! - crestview high school

Best Actress in a musical

Lohgan Talbert - LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL - The Millenial Theatre Company

Best choreographer

Makayla McIntosh - CHICAGO - The Millennial Theatre Company

Best costume design of a drama or comedy

Pla Rockland - EMILIE: LA MARQUISE DU CHÂTELET DEFENDS HER LIFE TONIGHT - Kent State University

Best Costume Design of a musical

Adriana Cecchini - INTO THE WOODS - Jackson Players

Best director of a comedy or drama

Michael Lenzo - THE TURN OF THE SCREW - East Cleveland Theater

Best director of a musical

Joe Asente - CHICAGO - The Millennial Theatre Company

Best musical director of a musical

Savannah Florkowski - CHICAGO - The Millennial Theatre Company

Best production for young audiences

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Near West Theatre

Best production of a drama or comedy

DRIVING MISS DAISY - Aurora Community Theatre

Best production of a musical

CHICAGO - The Millennial Theatre Company

Best scenic design of a drama or comedy

Michael Lenzo - THE TURN OF THE SCREW - East Cleveland Theater

Best Scenic Design of a musical

Joe Asente - LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL - The Millennial Theatre Company

Best sound design of a comedy or drama

Maggie Hamilton - DRIVING MISS DAISY - Aurora Community Theatre

Best sound design of a musical

Carlton Guc - OLIVER - Hathaway Brown Theatre Institute

