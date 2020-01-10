Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld Cleveland Awards
Following a record number of nominations and votes, winners have been announced for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Cleveland Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The nominees were set, audiences voted, and now we get to recognize local theatres and performers for their outstanding achievement!
Regional productions, touring shows, and more were all included, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019.
Theatres and individual winners can download digital certificates for use on social media, website, and print HERE.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best actor in a comedy or drama
nathaniel ams - LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL - The Millennial Theatre Company
Best Actor in a musical
Landon Talbert - CHICAGO - The Millenial Theatre Company
Best actress in a comedy or drama
Loghan Talbert - MAMMA MIA! - crestview high school
Best Actress in a musical
Lohgan Talbert - LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL - The Millenial Theatre Company
Best choreographer
Makayla McIntosh - CHICAGO - The Millennial Theatre Company
Best costume design of a drama or comedy
Pla Rockland - EMILIE: LA MARQUISE DU CHÂTELET DEFENDS HER LIFE TONIGHT - Kent State University
Best Costume Design of a musical
Adriana Cecchini - INTO THE WOODS - Jackson Players
Best director of a comedy or drama
Michael Lenzo - THE TURN OF THE SCREW - East Cleveland Theater
Best director of a musical
Joe Asente - CHICAGO - The Millennial Theatre Company
Best musical director of a musical
Savannah Florkowski - CHICAGO - The Millennial Theatre Company
Best production for young audiences
THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Near West Theatre
Best production of a drama or comedy
DRIVING MISS DAISY - Aurora Community Theatre
Best production of a musical
CHICAGO - The Millennial Theatre Company
Best scenic design of a drama or comedy
Michael Lenzo - THE TURN OF THE SCREW - East Cleveland Theater
Best Scenic Design of a musical
Joe Asente - LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL - The Millennial Theatre Company
Best sound design of a comedy or drama
Maggie Hamilton - DRIVING MISS DAISY - Aurora Community Theatre
Best sound design of a musical
Carlton Guc - OLIVER - Hathaway Brown Theatre Institute
