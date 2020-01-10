BWW Regional Awards

Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld Cleveland Awards

Article Pixel Jan. 10, 2020  

Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld Cleveland AwardsFollowing a record number of nominations and votes, winners have been announced for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Cleveland Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The nominees were set, audiences voted, and now we get to recognize local theatres and performers for their outstanding achievement!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more were all included, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019.

Theatres and individual winners can download digital certificates for use on social media, website, and print HERE.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Best actor in a comedy or drama
nathaniel ams - LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL - The Millennial Theatre Company

Best Actor in a musical
Landon Talbert - CHICAGO - The Millenial Theatre Company

Best actress in a comedy or drama
Loghan Talbert - MAMMA MIA! - crestview high school

Best Actress in a musical
Lohgan Talbert - LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL - The Millenial Theatre Company

Best choreographer
Makayla McIntosh - CHICAGO - The Millennial Theatre Company

Best costume design of a drama or comedy
Pla Rockland - EMILIE: LA MARQUISE DU CHÂTELET DEFENDS HER LIFE TONIGHT - Kent State University

Best Costume Design of a musical
Adriana Cecchini - INTO THE WOODS - Jackson Players

Best director of a comedy or drama
Michael Lenzo - THE TURN OF THE SCREW - East Cleveland Theater

Best director of a musical
Joe Asente - CHICAGO - The Millennial Theatre Company

Best musical director of a musical
Savannah Florkowski - CHICAGO - The Millennial Theatre Company

Best production for young audiences
THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Near West Theatre

Best production of a drama or comedy
DRIVING MISS DAISY - Aurora Community Theatre

Best production of a musical
CHICAGO - The Millennial Theatre Company

Best scenic design of a drama or comedy
Michael Lenzo - THE TURN OF THE SCREW - East Cleveland Theater

Best Scenic Design of a musical
Joe Asente - LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL - The Millennial Theatre Company

Best sound design of a comedy or drama
Maggie Hamilton - DRIVING MISS DAISY - Aurora Community Theatre

Best sound design of a musical
Carlton Guc - OLIVER - Hathaway Brown Theatre Institute

TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.


Get Notified About The Next Round of Nominations & Voting!
Sign Up For Email Alerts!





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • Napa Valley Museum Announces The First US Museum Exhibit Opening Of Artwork By Lucy Liu
  • MetLiveArts Announces 2020 Winter/Spring Season Of Performances
  • SACRA/PROFANA Will Present MUSIC AS SOCIAL CHANGE
  • GRAMMY Award Winning Pacific Mambo Orchestra Celebrates 10 Years With New Album The III Side
    • Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement