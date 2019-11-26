WINTERTIDE At Gordon Square To Bring Performances, Merriment, And Shopping To Arts District

WINTERTIDE at Gordon Square, now in its fourth year, features an expanded main stage, complete with a beer garden, fire pits and s'mores, and pop-up performances (musical, interactive, and visual) throughout the Gordon Square Arts District's storefronts, theatres, and streetscape. The free Kid Zone at Near West Theatre includes hands-on activities and photos with Santa, and a free trolley whisks you to Cleveland Bazaar's handmade holiday market at 78th Street Studios and back.



WINTERTIDE features local artists and family-friendly fun for all ages. WINTERTIDE surprises neighborhood residents and visitors with artistic performances at every turn. Attendees can experience theatre performances, art installations, and musicians at various stages and storefronts throughout Gordon Square Arts District, all while enjoying holiday shopping at unique local retailers. Roast s'mores while listening to live music on West 65th Street and Detroit Avenue, find those perfect gifts, celebrate with a beer and dinner, and stay in Gordon Square for evening theatre shows (ticketed) - all while enjoying astounding performances every step of the way!

"True to our roots as a diverse and welcoming neighborhood, there's something for everyone at WINTERTIDE," said Jenny Spencer, DSCDO's Managing Director. "We're excited to see families and friends exploring and making memories with crafts, photos, and holiday treats. You'll experience an incredible group of local performers, and we hope you'll stay after hours for ticketed performances inside Gordon Square's exceptional theatres."

Visit dscdo.org for festival updates and map (coming soon). Share with #WINTERTIDE, and follow @detroitshoreway and @CPTCLE on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Programming For The Day Includes:

12:00pm - (SOLD OUT) Screening of A Christmas Story at the Capitol Theatre ($1 admission).

2:00pm - 5:00pm - Pop-up music in restaurants and retail storefronts, theatre performances, Kid Zone activities including pictures with Santa at Near West Theatre, and more.

2:30pm - Screening of A Christmas Story at the Capitol Theatre ($1 admission).

2:00pm - 6:00pm - Multiple musical acts on the main stage, beer garden, hot chocolate, s'mores, and fire pits on West 65th Street (in front of the Capitol Theatre). Ride Lolly the Trolley for FREE to and from Cleveland Bazaar at 78th Street Studios.

Stay in the district after hours to enjoy ticketed performances at Cleveland Public Theatre [The Loush Sisters Love Dick'ns: Oops!... They Did It Again at 7:30pm and A Xmas Cuento Remix at 7pm], Near West Theatre [Big Fish at 7:30pm], Talespinner Children's Theatre [Tovic Tomte & the Trolls (A Tale of Sweden) at 3pm], and Blank Canvas Theatre [Yippee Ki-Yay, Merry Christmas: A Die Hard Musical Parody at 8pm]. The Capitol Theatre will offer films at traditional show times. **Pre-purchasing tickets is strongly encouraged.**

WINTERTIDE at Gordon Square is produced by DSCDO, with CPT as the artistic curator and programmer. The event is funded by generous support from The Charles M. and Helen M. Brown Memorial Foundation, Pioneer Savings Bank, First Federal Lakewood, Councilman Matt Zone, Gordon Square Arts District, Inc., Capitol Theatre, Spindrift Management Group, and the Gordon Square Arts District-Cleveland Improvement Corporation.

Detroit Shoreway Community Development Organization was founded in 1973 and serves a neighborhood of nearly 14,000 people on Cleveland's near west side. DSCDO's vision is to act as a catalyst for community building resulting in a diverse, sustainable, and desirable neighborhood in which to live, work, play, and shop. DSCDO seeks to make this neighborhood the premier lakefront community in Northeast Ohio while benefiting low- to moderate-income individuals and families, creating a socially and economically diverse neighborhood. www.dscdo.org

Located in the heart of the Gordon Square Arts District, Cleveland Public Theatre's mission is to raise consciousness and nurture compassion through groundbreaking performances and life-changing education programs. CPT develops new, adventurous work; and nurtures Northeastern Ohio artists - particularly those whose work is inventive, intelligent, and socially conscious. CPT's acclaimed education programs engage youth and adults in creating new works that speak to contemporary issues, and empower participants to work for positive change in the community. www.cptonline.org





Related Articles Shows View More Cleveland Stories

More Hot Stories For You