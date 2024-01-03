Video: Go Behind The Scenes Of Recording The Cleveland Orchestra

Go behind the scenes and see how one of America's top orchestras is recorded.

By: Jan. 03, 2024

Recording engineer for The Cleveland Orchestra, Gintas Norvila, shows us behind the scenes through the science and magic of recording a world-class orchestra. 

Now firmly in its second century, The Cleveland Orchestra, under the leadership of Music Director Franz Welser-Möst since 2002, is one of the most sought-after performing ensembles in the world. Year after year, the ensemble exemplifies extraordinary artistic excellence, creative programming, and community engagement. The New York Times has called Cleveland “the best in America” for its virtuosity, elegance of sound, variety of color, and chamber-like musical cohesion.

Founded by Adella Prentiss Hughes, the Orchestra performed its inaugural concert in December 1918. By the middle of the century, decades of growth and sustained support made it one of the most admired globally. The past decade has seen an increasing number of young people attending concerts, bringing fresh attention to The Cleveland Orchestra's legendary sound, and committed programming.

The 2023–24 season marks Welser-Möst's 22nd year as music director, a period in which The Cleveland Orchestra earned unprecedented acclaim around the world, including a series of residencies at the Musikverein in Vienna, the first of its kind by an American orchestra, and a number of acclaimed opera presentations.




