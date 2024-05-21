Video: Get A First Look At Cleveland Playhouse's IN THE HEIGHTS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Get a first look at Cleveland Play House's production of In The Heights now through June 9, 2024 in the Allen Theatre. Check out the video!

With music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda and book by Quiara Alegría Hudes, In The Heights is directed by James Vásquez, choreographed by Julio Agustín, and music directed by Noah Landis. The production features Michelle Aravena*, Edgar Cavazos*, Aamar-Malik Culbreth, Courtland Davis*, Shadia Fairuz*, Valeria Flores, Alyssa V. Gomez*, Reyna Guerra*, Kirstin Angelina Henry, Luis Herrera*, Chibueze Ihuoma*, Ariella Kvashny*, Rudy Martinez*, Addie Morales*, Joseph Morales*, Liliana Rodriguez*, Amy Romero, Trinidad Snider, Kevin Solis*, Gabriel Subervi, Arik Vega*, and Kalyn West*.

In The Heights is Lin-Manuel Miranda's music-filled love letter to the community of his youth, Washington Heights, NYC. This heartwarming, hip-hop-infused musical tells the story of the corner bodega where the coffee is hot, light, and sweet, the apartment windows are always open, and the cool breeze carries the percussive rhythm of the bustling city and three generations of dreams. The unbearable July heat has the denizens of NYC's upper west side Washington Heights neighborhood shouting, "¡Que calor!" Several established businesses have closed. Housing costs - and racial tensions - are on the rise. And the once vibrant, now dwindling community must rally together to preserve their culture and their way of life. For this community on the brink of change, In The Heights tells the story of hope, heritage, and healing love.

Long before Hamilton, Moana, and Encanto, the original idea of the hit Broadway musical In The Heights began as a college project for Lin-Manuel Miranda, a budding writer and performer attending Wesleyan University. During his sophomore year in 1999, Miranda began writing a story centered around characters from the NYC neighborhood of his upbringing, Washington Heights. Over the next few years, the musical underwent major plot and structural changes, credited to the new collaboration with the then emerging playwright, Quiara Alegría Hudes, who joined the creative team in 2004.

With a revised script and score, the piece was developed at the Eugene O'Neill Theater Center during a residency at the 2005 Music Theater Conference. The off-Broadway production premiered in 2007 and then transferred to Broadway in 2008, earning four Tony Awards for Best Musical, Original Score, Choreography, and Orchestrations. After two national tours, the acclaimed musical was adapted into a film in 2021.

Much of the dialogue and lyrics in the musical are spoken and sung in Spanish, the language of the immigrants who live in Washington Heights. Miranda's score authentically captures the rhythms of Afro-Caribbean music unlike other works within the American musical theatre canon. Miranda allows for style and mode to be specific to his characters, incorporating traditional power ballads, high-energy dance scenes, call-and-response, and hip-hop with witty rap lyrics. Though the inspiring Miranda and Hudes musical focuses on a specific place and culture, the themes within the story are universal, focused on the importance of family, following your dreams, and celebrating community.

At the helm of CPH's production of In The Heights is James Vásquez, a resident artist at The Old Globe Theatre in San Diego, California. Director James Vásquez says, "I've directed this show a few times in my career, and yet, if there is one constant I take away every time I revisit this neighborhood, it is the importance of community and family. It's a theme I'm grateful to always revisit with Lin-Manuel Miranda's groundbreaking musical." Vásquez says, "Much like all our communities, [Washington Heights] is a true melting pot of faces, beliefs, and hopes. They fight to remember who they are and where they come from, but also look to the future and dream of who they can become - and ultimately redefine what makes up a family. It's with great pride that my new Cleveland Play House family gets to bring this story to life for you and your family, be they related or chosen. Though our faces, beliefs, and hopes may differ from each other or the person next door, Lin-Manuel Miranda's beautifully universal story proves the power of a community when standing up and having each other's back."

The creative team for In The Heights includes choreography by Julio Agustín (In The Heights at Hangar Theatre/Geva Theatre), music direction by Noah Landis (Broadway: Hamilton, A Bronx Tale), scenic design by Diggle, costume design by Lex Liang (CPH's Moriarty, Shakespeare In Love), lighting design by María-Cristina Fusté (CPH's American Mariachi), sound design by Sharath Patel (CPH's Frankenstein), wig and hair design by Kellen Eason, casting by Karie Koppel, as well as cultural consultant Inali Pichardo, associate choreographer Amy Romero, stage manager Colt Luedtke*, and assistant stage manager Kitty Wen.

The extraordinary cast of In The Heights features Joseph Morales* (Chicago/National Tour of Hamilton in title role; National Tour of In The Heights) as Usnavi; Trinidad Snider (Artistic Director of Cleveland's Near West Theatre) as Abuela Claudia; Addie Morales* (Tour: Les Mis) as Nina Rosario; Chibueze Ihuoma* (B'way & Tour: Hadestown) as Benny; Kalyn West* (B'way & Tour: The Prom; Tour: Mean Girls) as Vanessa; Michelle Aravena* (B'way: Beetlejuice, Rocky, Jersey Boys) as Camila Rosario; Rudy Martinez* (Regional: Man of La Mancha, Evita, The Addams Family) as Kevin Rosario; and Shadia Fairuz* (B'way Tour: On Your Feet!) as Daniella. Completing the cast is Edgar Cavazos*, Aamar-Malik Culbreth, Courtland Davis*, Valeria Flores, Alyssa V. Gomez*, Reyna Guerra*, Kirstin Angelina Henry, Luis Herrera*, Ariella Kvashny*, Liliana Rodriguez*, Amy Romero, Kevin Solis*, Gabriel Subervi, and Arik Vega*.

The production contains mild profanity; mild sexual innuendo; a drunken brawl; depictions and discussions of looting and violence in the streets; haze; and intense lighting effects. It is recommended for audiences aged 14 and up.

Running May 11 through June 9 in Playhouse Square's Allen Theatre, evening performances of In The Heights are held Wednesday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m., and on Tuesday evenings at 7:00 p.m. Matinee performances are held on Saturdays and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. There will be no performances of In The Heights on Saturday, June 1, 2024. Instead, the Allen Theatre lobbies will be beautifully transformed to host the CPH Annual Benefit Gala.

Tickets start at $25. Student tickets are $15 (valid student ID required). Ohio Direction/EBT cardholders receive $5 admission to any performance (up to eight tickets). Military personnel and their immediate families receive 50% off tickets. Seniors may receive $10 off tickets. Groups of 20+ can save up to 30% on their purchase. ASL-interpreted and open-captioned performances are available on select performance dates. For additional information about programing and tickets, please visit clevelandplayhouse.com.

Cleveland Play House celebrates the Northeast Ohio Latino community's rhythms, colors, and flavors in a free outdoor festival, Carnaval In The Land. The festival takes place on Saturday, May 25 from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the U.S. Bank Plaza at E 14 St. & Euclid Ave. Community members are invited to join the fun as the Latino and Hispanic businesses that strengthen the city come together to provide an afternoon of engaging community building activities. Festival attendees can expect delicious food, live performances, dance classes, crafts, activities, and much more. This event is perfect for all ages and free for all to attend.

