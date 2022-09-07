Verb Ballets and Bluewater Chamber Orchestra Celebrate The Music Of Franz Schubert, October 15

Verb, "Ohio Contemporary Ballet" returns to the Breen Center for the Performing Arts this fall to perform a ballet program with live accompaniment on October 15, 2022, at 7:30pm.

The company will present Schubert Melodies, an evening of dance celebrating Franz Schubert in collaboration with the BlueWater Chamber Orchestra. Commissioned by Verb supporters Marian and Eric Klieber, the program will feature Franz Schubert's Octet in F Major, a new work co-choreographed by Kay Eichman and Richard Dickinson with music performed by the BlueWater Chamber Orchestra.

This one-hour ballet, set in the 1820s during the time the music was composed, mirrors Schubert's score with enchanting tutus that evoke romantic era ideals of beauty and imagination. "Verb exemplifies this ideal, preserving the tradition of classical ballet while exploring new avenues of expression within the art form," said Eric Klieber. The evening will also showcase the work of Heinz Poll with a performance of Schubert Waltzes (1974), a delicate ballet consisting of three couples that exhibit a combination of classicism and wit, accompanied by live music played by concert pianist, Adam Whiting.



The Cleveland residents, Marian and Eric Klieber, wanted to make a meaningful contribution to the local dance scene by commissioning a new work. They envision Schubert's Octet in F Major as the perfect selection to draw a true collaboration between the dancers and musicians. Franz Schubert composed Octet in F major, D. 803 in 1824. "Its six movements feature a wide variety of tempos, rhythms and textures, and the music itself is sublime," said Klieber. The live accompaniment of a chamber orchestra will be a treat for the audience. Choreographers Dickinson and Eichman will each choreograph three movements, adding a unique style to each section.



Heinz Poll used Schubert's music to create Schubert Waltzes, which features three couples, each with individual personalities, adding dimension to the dances. The couples embrace their characters through their dancing to bring an inventiveness to the music. The work was originally accompanied by Ohio Ballet music director, David Fisher, on piano. Verb's Associate Artistic Director, Richard Dickinson, danced with Ohio Ballet under Poll's direction and eventually served as ballet master. Upon Poll's death in 2006, his estate stipulated that 10 of his most exceptional works be maintained as his artistic legacy. Verb is honored to continue to bring this work to audiences.



Verb, "Ohio Contemporary Ballet," performs on October 15, 2022 at 7:30pm at the Breen Center for the Performing Arts located at 2008 W. 30th St. in Cleveland. Tickets are $10-$35. Tickets can be purchased through Eventbrite at verbballets.org. For more information, visit www.verbballets.org.