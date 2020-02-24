Tickets On Sale Thursday For CRIME JUNKIE PODCAST LIVE
Crime Junkie feels like you are sitting in a room with your best friends, Ashley & Brit, talking about true crime. Now it's a chance for fans of Crime Junkie Podcast to join Ashley and Brit for real as the Crime Junkie Podcast Live makes a stop at Playhouse Square's Connor Palace Fri., June 26 at 8 pm. Tickets go on sale Thurs., Feb. 27 at 10 am at playhousesquare.org, 216-241-6000 and at the Box Office.
Ashley & Brit are bringing a never-before-told new case to light for audience members to analyze the facts and evidence with Ashley and yell, "Wait, What?!... right along with Brit. It's a live experience of this popular chart-topping podcast Crime Junkie in an entirely new way!
Crime Junkie have partnered with PLUS1 to support organizations bringing dignity, equity, and access to communities who need it.