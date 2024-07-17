Tickets Go on Sale Today For the First Two Shows of the Broadway in Akron Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Playhouse Square announced that tickets to the touring Broadway productions of TINA – THE Tina Turner MUSICAL and DEAR EVAN HANSEN will be available for purchase beginning Wednesday July 17, 2024, at 10 a.m. Both shows are part of the 2024-2025 Broadway in Akron series, a collaboration between Playhouse Square and the University of Akron and will take the stage at E.J. Thomas Hall at the University of Akron this fall. Tickets can be purchased by calling 216-241-6000 or online at playhousesquare.org.

TINA – THE Tina Turner MUSICAL comes to Akron September 24-25, 2024. An uplifting comeback story like no other, TINA – THE Tina Turner MUSICAL is the inspiring journey of a woman who broke barriers and became the Queen of Rock n’ Roll. Set to the pulse-pounding soundtrack of her most beloved hits, this electrifying sensation will send you soaring to the rafters.

One of the world’s best-selling artists of all time, Tina Turner won 12 Grammy Awards and her live shows were seen by millions, with more concert tickets sold than any other solo performer in music history.

Featuring her much loved songs, TINA – THE Tina Turner MUSICAL is written by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Katori Hall.

TINA – THE Tina Turner MUSICAL will play two performances at E.J. Thomas Hall, September 24 & 25, 2024. Curtain for both performances is 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at playhousesquare.org or by calling 216-241-6000.

Coming to E.J. Thomas Hall November 12-13, 2024, is Tony® and Grammy®-winning Best Musical that connected the world DEAR EVAN HANSEN.

Declared “one of the most remarkable shows in musical theater history” by The Washington Post, DEAR EVAN HANSEN is the first musical to take a groundbreaking look — from the point of view of both the parents and young people — at our complex, interconnected, and social media-filled lives.

Evan Hansen is a high school student who always feels like he’s on the outside looking in. Evan finally gets what so many of us are searching for—the chance to finally fit in. What follows is a poignant, funny, and powerful musical about how even though it can be hard, we can find each other—and ourselves—along the way.

Including some of the most iconic musical theatre songs from the last decade, including “You Will Be Found,” “Waving Through A Window,” and “For Forever,” DEAR EVAN HANSEN features an uplifting score by the Tony ®, Grammy®, and Oscar® winning team behind The Greatest Showman and La La Land, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, and a book by Tony Award-winner Steven Levenson.

DEAR EVAN HANSEN was originally produced on Broadway, North American Tour, Toronto and London by Stacey Mindich. The Broadway production opened at the Music Box Theatre to rave reviews on December 4, 2016, won six 2017 Tony Awards and ran through September 18, 2022. A record-breaking North American Tour launched in October 2018 and played over 100 cities before ending on July 2, 2023.

DEAR EVAN HANSEN is produced by CROSSROADS LIVE NORTH AMERICA and is presented through a special licensing arrangement with MUSIC THEATRE INTERNATIONAL, New York, NY. For more information on licensing and future productions of DEAR EVEN HANSEN, visit www.mtishows.com.

DEAR EVAN HANSEN will play two performances at E.J. Thomas Hall, November 12 & 13, 2024. Curtain for both performances is 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at playhousesquare.org or by calling 216-241-6000.

Tickets for the remaining shows on the 2024-2025 Broadway in Akron series, including Hadestown (February 22, 2025) and Come From Away(March 25- 26, 2025) will go on sale closer to those performances. Those on sale dates will be announced at a later time.

