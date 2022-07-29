Theresa Caputo LIVE!: The Experience Comes to Playhouse Square in October

Theresa Caputo, better known to millions of fans as the "Long Island Medium" from TLC's hit reality series, will be appearing live at Playhouse Square on October 15,2022. Theresa will share personal stories about her life and deliver healing messages to audience members; giving people comfort knowing that their loved ones who passed are still with them, just in a different way. Tickets go on-sale Friday, July 29 at 10 a.m. Purchasing a ticket does not guarantee a reading.

"The Experience" brings Theresa face-to-face with her fans as Spirit guides her through the audience. A full-stage video display ensures that everyone in the theater has an up-close experience regardless of seat location. "The Experience isn't about believing in mediums. It's about seeing something life-changing" says Theresa Caputo. "It's like Long Island Medium live, witnessing first-hand spirit communication."

Long Island Medium debuted in 2011 on TLC and follows Theresa's life as a typical Long Island mom with one very big difference...she can communicate with the dead. Since she cannot "turn off" this gift, messages from departed loved ones can come through at any time, which leads to spontaneous readings with those she encounters. In addition to her television series, Theresa has appeared on such programs as "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" "Live with Kelly and Michael," "The Kelly Clarkson Show," "Tamron Hall," & "The Today Show."

Theresa has authored five books including NY Times Best Sellers "Good Grief: Heal Your Soul, Honor Your Loved Ones, and Learn to Live Again" (2017) and "You Can't Make This Stuff Up" (2014). Her latest project, the "Hey Spirit" podcast, helps guests work through their grief to allow them to heal and move forward with peace and self-assurance.

Theresa has been a practicing medium for over 20 years. For Theresa, this is not just her job... this is her life. Learn more about Theresa at www.theresacaputo.com.