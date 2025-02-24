The Cleveland Orchestra To Perform With Grammy-Winner Laufey At Blossom Music Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Cleveland Orchestra will perform with Grammy-winning Icelandic jazz singer, composer, and producer Laufey on August 7, 2025, at Blossom Music Center.

Laufey: A Night at the Symphony offers a blend of Laufey's unique, soulful style with the depth and precision of one of the world's finest orchestras.

Known for her ethereal voice and innovative fusion of classical and jazz influences, Laufey has captivated audiences worldwide with her emotive storytelling and distinctive sound.

Her performance at Blossom features a selection of her original songs, as well as a few unexpected surprises, accompanied by the power of The Cleveland Orchestra. This collaboration promises to be an extraordinary evening, highlighting both Laufey's distinctive vocal presence and the Orchestra's musicality, led by conductor Ross Jamie Collins in his Cleveland Orchestra debut.

Laufey: A Night at the Symphony is part of the Orchestra's 2025 Blossom Music Festival. This year's festival showcases an exciting lineup of performances, including timeless classical works, blockbuster film scores, Broadway hits, and appearances by some of today's biggest stars, all set against the stunning backdrop of Blossom Music Center.

Ticket Information

Presale tickets are available to eligible Cleveland Orchestra donors and patrons Wednesday, February 26, from 10 a.m. to midnight. Artist presale runs from 10 a.m. to midnight on Thursday, February 27. Tickets go on sale to the general public on February, February 28 at 10 a.m. Parking passes are available for $80 for Lot A, and $50 for lots C, D, and E.

For tickets, contact the Severance Music Center Ticket Office by phone at 216-231-1111. Tickets to this performance and Blossom Music Festival packages can also be purchased online at clevelandorchestra.com.

Laufey: A Night at the Symphony is not eligible for Blossom Festival Lawn Ticket Books or the Under 18s Free program. Live Nation safety rules will be in effect.

