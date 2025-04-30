The Cleveland Orchestra Reveals Artistic Appointments For 2025–26 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Cleveland Orchestra has added three new members to its artistic and creative team, continuing the Orchestra's commitment to innovation, community engagement, and musical excellence.

Beginning with the 2025–26 season, Taichi Fukumura joins as assistant conductor of The Cleveland Orchestra, James Feddeck as principal conductor and musical advisor of The Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra, and Tyler Taylor as the Daniel R. Lewis Composer Fellow.

Fukumura brings a wealth of experience from his recent role as assistant conductor of the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra and his current post as music director of the Illinois Symphony Orchestra. With The Cleveland Orchestra, Fukumura will support Music Director Franz Welser-Möst and other distinguished guest conductors by serving as cover conductor, in addition to leading various family, education, and community concerts throughout the season.

“I am tremendously honored to join The Cleveland Orchestra as the new assistant conductor. It is truly inspiring to be part of a team that approaches music-making with such care, passion, and purpose. I am thrilled to work with Music Director Franz Welser-Möst and the incredible musicians and staff, and cannot wait to share exceptional musical experiences with our audiences both in Cleveland and internationally,” Fukumura said.

Feddeck, a familiar presence in Cleveland's musical community, returns to lead The Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra. Feddeck previously served as Assistant Conductor of The Cleveland Orchestra and Music Director of COYO from 2009 to 2013, leading the ensemble on its first international tour. He maintains a vibrant career with appearances across North America, Europe, and Asia. Over the next two seasons, Feddeck will provide artistic guidance to COYO, and lead several programs with The Cleveland Orchestra.

“I was delighted to be asked to return to The Cleveland Orchestra's artistic team and to offer a meaningful vision of support. I am excited for the work that lies ahead and am grateful for the opportunity to share musical experiences in this new role at the organization,” Feddeck said.

Taylor joins The Cleveland Orchestra as the Daniel R. Lewis Composer Fellow for a term of three years, beginning with performances of his orchestral work Permissions conducted by Welser-Möst on October 30, November 1, and November 2.

“For years, I have listened to The Cleveland Orchestra's recordings of some of the greatest orchestral works — these have undeniably shaped who I am as a composer. It will be a tremendous pleasure to witness the artistry they will bring to my music, and to share our work with the communities of Cleveland,” Taylor said.

Taylor takes over from outgoing Composer Fellow Allison Loggins-Hull, whose residency concludes this May with the world premiere of Grit. Grace. Glory. Over the next three seasons, Taylor will work closely with both The Cleveland Orchestra and COYO. His first year includes leading a composition workshop for COYO members, culminating in performances of the students' chamber works. In the 2026–27 season, Taylor will compose a new orchestral work for The Cleveland Orchestra, and in his final season, he will return to his work with COYO with another new commission tailored for the youth ensemble.





