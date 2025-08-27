The Cleveland Orchestra Parnters With Global Arts Streaming Service Marquee TV

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Cleveland Orchestra and Marquee TV have launched a new global partnership featuring investments in original co-productions, special live-streamed events, and six digital productions set to debut on the streaming platform beginning August 29.

Marquee TV is the global TV streaming service for dance, opera, music, theatre, and visual arts. Described as “Netflix for the arts” by the Financial Times, the arts streamer offers subscribers hundreds of performances by the world's greatest artists, from the contemporary and cutting-edge to timeless classics. This announcement expands Marquee TV's orchestral partnerships, which already include the London Symphony Orchestra and London Philharmonic Orchestra.

The Cleveland Orchestra's new collaboration with Marquee TV further cements its position as the leading American orchestra in the digital media and innovation space. Through an expanding portfolio of strategic partnerships and the continued growth of its own streaming platform, Adella, the Orchestra is charting new possibilities for how audiences everywhere can experience world-class performances.

Five of the six Cleveland Orchestra productions are conducted by Music Director Franz Welser-Möst, who is entering his 24th year in the role. Marquee TV subscribers can watch him lead the Orchestra in performances of Mahler's Symphony No. 2, Prokofiev's Symphony No. 6, Bruckner's Symphony No. 4, and Tchaikovsky's Symphony No. 2. These productions also feature behind-the-scenes interviews with Welser-Möst, conductor-composer Thomas Adès, composer Bernd Richard Deutsch, and more.

Photo credit: Roger Mastroianni