THE MOUSETRAP Opens At Clague Playhouse In September

Clague Playhouse will present Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap from September 12 through October 5, with performances on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:00 p.m. Talkbacks with the director and cast will follow performances on Saturday, September 13; Sunday, September 21; and Saturday, September 27. Tickets are available by phone at 440-331-0403 or online at clagueplayhouse.org.

The world’s longest-running play, Christie’s legendary whodunit begins after a local woman is murdered, leaving the guests and staff at Monkswell Manor stranded by a snowstorm. With a killer in their midst, seven strangers become increasingly suspicious of one another until a police detective arrives on skis to interrogate the suspects: a pair of newlyweds, a spinster with a curious past, an eccentric architect, a retired Army major, a mysterious foreigner, and a stern jurist. When another murder takes place, tensions and fears rise—leading to a famous twist ending.

Directed by Ron Newell, the production features Jon Fancher as Major Metcalf, Margaret Hnat as Miss Casewell, Barb Howitt as Mrs. Boyle, Assad Khaishgi as Mr. Paravicini, Corey Knick as Christopher Wren, Rowan Myatt-Jones as Sergeant Trotter, James Robert Newton as Giles Ralston, and Erin Williams as Mollie Ralston.

Tickets can be purchased online at clagueplayhouse.org or by calling 440-331-0403. Box office hours are Saturdays from 1:00–6:00 p.m. and two hours before curtain time on performance dates.