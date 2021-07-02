THE LITTLE MERMAID Will Be Performed at Little Theatre of Tuscarawas County This Summer

The Little Theatre of Tuscarawas County returns to the stage with Disney's The Little Mermaid this month! The production will be performed this summer in the brand new Dover High School Auditorium.

Performances run July 8, 9, 10, & 11.

Tickets are on sale now. All tickets will be general admission seating to allow audience members to space themselves as they are comfortable.

Per state guidelines, masks will not be required although they are recommended for those who are unvaccinated and the theatre encourages anyone who would like to wear one to do so. Additionally, please do not attend a performance if you are feeling sick or under the weather.

Based on one of Hans Christian Andersen's most beloved stories and the classic animated film, Disney's The Little Mermaid is a hauntingly beautiful love story for the ages. With music by eight-time Academy Award winner, Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater and a compelling book by Doug Wright, this fishy fable will capture your heart with its irresistible songs, including "Under the Sea," "Kiss the Girl" and "Part of Your World."

Ariel, King Triton's youngest daughter, wishes to pursue the human Prince Eric in the world above, bargaining with the evil sea witch, Ursula, to trade her tail for legs. But the bargain is not what it seems, and Ariel needs the help of her colorful friends, Flounder the fish, Scuttle the seagull and Sebastian the crab to restore order under the sea.

Learn more at https://www.thelittletheatreonline.org/now-showing.