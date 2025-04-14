THE HOBBIT and More Set for Dobama Theatre 25/26 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Dobama, Cleveland's Off-Broadway Theatre has revealed its 2025/26 Season; a line-up of five extraordinary new plays that are all Cleveland and Regional premieres. All performances will be held in the Donald A. Bianchi Theatre at Dobama Theatre in the Cedar-Lee District of Cleveland Heights.

The season will kick off on October 2, 2025 with WITCH by Jen Silverman. Learn more about the season here!



25/26 SEASON - DOBAMA THEATRE

WITCH By Jen Silverman

Directed by Carrie Williams

October 2-26, 2025

Cleveland Premiere

Winner! 2019 Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Award for Writing

A devilish dark comedy for our times. Mischief is afoot in the eerily quiet village of Edmonton, and the fate of the world is at stake. When the Devil himself glides into town in the guise of a charming newcomer, the residents must decide whether their souls are worth their deepest desires. Elizabeth, an outsider labeled a witch, should be his easiest target, but she proves to be his most worthy adversary. Passions flare, alliances are formed, and souls forever changed in a delightfully dark comedy that will have audiences cackling.



THE HOBBIT

By Greg Banks

adapted from the novel by J.R.R. Tolkien

Directed by Erin E. Dolan

December 4, 2025 - January 4, 2026

Ohio Premiere

From the smallest beginnings come the greatest legends. Bilbo Baggins would much rather be sitting in his cozy Hobbit Hole with a cup of tea, but when the Wizard Gandalf arrives at his door, this little Hobbit embarks on a magical adventure. Go with Bilbo on a heroic journey as he encounters fearsome goblins, stubborn dwarves, and the legendary dragon Smaug. J.R.R. Tolkien's charming classic is adapted with imaginative stagecraft, making for an epic adventure that is fun for the whole family.

"A triumph of storytelling" - Milwaukee Journal

THE HEART SELLERS

By Lloyd Suh

Directed by TBA

January 29 - February 22, 2026

Regional Premiere

Winner! 2024 Steinberg/American Theatre Critics Association New Play Award

A heartfelt comedy about finding friendship in the land of opportunity. Thanksgiving, 1973. When Jane and Luna run into each other at the grocery store, they discover that they have much in common: they're both 23 and recent Asian immigrants who have hardworking absentee husbands. Homesick and lonely, they are adjusting to a new country, filled with as much uncertainty as the places they've left. Over a bottle of wine (or two) and a questionable frozen turkey, they dream of Disneyland, learning to drive, and an unknowable future as they share their hopes and fears of making a new reality a home.

"Beautiful... THE HEART SELLERS is about intelligent, curious, creative women who find themselves bereft in a new country - where they recognize something in each other, and cheer each other on." -The New York Times

THE COMEUPPANCE

by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins

Directed by Nina Domingue

March 12 - April 4, 2026

Cleveland Premiere

Winner! 2024 Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Play

A reunion of friends is haunted by an unwelcome guest... When four former classmates gather on a front porch to pre-game before their twentieth high school reunion, everyone is nervous for the night ahead. As alcohol and pot help the self-declared "Multi-Ethnic Reject Group" let their guards down, they reveal how their lives have unfolded since graduation. But amid the flow of reminiscing, an otherworldly presence forces these friends to face the past head-on. From MacArthur "Genius" grant recipient, Pulitzer Finalist, and Tony Award-winner Branden Jacobs-Jenkins (An Octoroon, Appropriate), this electrifying comedy explores impermanence and nostalgia through the lens of five millennials reckoning with their future.



SANCTUARY CITY

By Martyn Majok

Directed by Nathan Motta

April 23 - May 17, 2026

Winner! 2023 Obie Award for Playwriting

Cleveland Premiere

What would you risk for someone you love? 2001. Newark, NJ. Two teenagers, brought to America as children, now face an uneasy question: what are they willing to sacrifice for a future together in the only country they've ever known? The simple joys of coming-of-age are challenged by the uncertainty of their next chapters. Theirs is a story that fractures time and transcends memory-crossing boundaries, borders and genres in search of a safe place to call home. Pulitzer Prize-winner Martyna Majok brings light to the obstacles faced by DREAMers, lovers and lifelong friends in the heart-stirring and hopeful Sanctuary City.

