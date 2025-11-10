STOMP Comes to E.J. Thomas Hall In April 2026

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



STOMP, the international percussion sensation, will return to Akron for two performances only, April 22–23, 2026, at E.J. Thomas Hall. The production is presented by Playhouse Square in partnership with The University of Akron. Tickets will go on sale Tuesday, November 11.

Created by Luke Cresswell and Steve McNicholas, STOMP has become a global phenomenon over the past 32 years, touring more than 50 countries and performing for over 26 million people. Following extended runs in London’s West End and New York’s Orpheum Theatre, the show continues its world tour across North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia.

The production transforms everyday objects into instruments, from supermarket carts and plumbing fixtures to paint cans and kitchen sinks, merging percussion, movement, and visual comedy into a distinctive theatrical experience. STOMP has received numerous honors, including an Olivier Award for Best Choreography, a New York Obie Award, and a Drama Desk Award for Unique Theatre Experience.

Beyond the stage, STOMP has earned an Academy Award nomination, four Emmy nominations, and an Emmy Award for its HBO special Stomp Out Loud, as well as appearances at the 2012 London Olympic Games Closing Ceremony, the Academy Awards, and on Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.

“The performers make a rhythm out of anything we can get our hands on that makes a sound,” said co-founder and director Luke Cresswell. A combination of percussion, physicality, and humor, STOMP creates music through household and industrial materials, dustbins, suitcases, radiator hoses, hubcaps, in a wordless exploration of rhythm and human connection.

STOMP will play two performances at E.J. Thomas Hall on April 22 and 23, 2026, with curtain at 7:30 p.m. each night. Tickets will be available at playhousesquare.org or by calling 216-241-6000.