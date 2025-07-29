SIX Will Play Playhouse Square This November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Playhouse Square has announced that the hit musical SIX will return to Cleveland for a limited engagement at the Connor Palace from November 11 to 16, 2025.

From Tudor Queens to pop icons, the six wives of Henry VIII take the mic in SIX, the electrifying musical by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss that remixes five centuries of heartbreak into a celebration of 21st-century girl power. The show earned 23 awards in the 2021–2022 Broadway season, including the Tony Award for Best Original Score.

The cast includes Chani Maisonet as Catherine of Aragon, Gaby Albo as Anne Boleyn, Kelly Denice Taylor as Jane Seymour, Danielle Mendoza as Anna of Cleves, Alizé Cruz as Katherine Howard, and Tasia Jungbauer as Catherine Parr. Performances will run Tuesday through Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 1:30 and 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 1:00 and 6:30 p.m.

Tickets for the eight-performance run will go on sale Wednesday, July 30, with prices starting at $39. Premium tickets will also be available. Visit playhousesquare.org or call 216-241-6000 to purchase. Group sales (10+) are available now at 216-640-8600.