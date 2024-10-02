Review: PURLIE VICTORIOUS at KARAMU

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



“Neither Ruby Dee or Ossie Davis ever appeared in a Karamu stage production but both had significant presence and impact in the organization and in the lives of Karamu artists. They often visited for speaking engagements, to instruct master classes, and to support Karamu's mission.” The duo met at Karamu.

Dee’s large portrait adorns one of the walls at the oldest Black Theatre in the country, which she loved and supported.

Davis’s play, PURLIE VICTORIOUS, which once starred the duo, is now on stage at Karamu.

The story follows Purlie Victorious Judson, a Black traveling preacher who returns to his segregated Georgia hometown with the purpose of claiming his inheritance and buying and rehabbing its now derelict black church. His obstacle? The town, is in the grip of racist tyrant Ol' Cap'n Cotchipee.

PURLIE VICTORIOUS is alternately titled, A NON-CONFEDERATE ROMP THROUGH THE COTTON PATCH.

Yes, this is farce! With, of course, a happy ending!

Leslie Odom, Jr., credited Ossie Davis with giving the American theater an American hero in Purlie Judson. He stated, “I have loved this piece and its author, Mr. Davis, for well over half my life. His writing and acting, his integrity, the commitment he and his brilliant wife made to nurturing young talent, and the example of citizenship have meant so much to me! Mr. Davis’s pages are full of joy and rhythm, laughter and hope.”

One review of PURLIE VICTORIOUS, which opened on Broadway in 1961, stated that, "It is marvelously exhilarating to hear the Negro speak for himself, especially when he does so in the fullness of his native gusto and the enveloping heartiness of his overflowing laughter."

In viewing this play, it must be remembered that it represents the era and attitudes of the 60’s, not 2024. It must be realized that many of the changes regarding segregation, integration and gains by African Americans were not fully in effect. Many of the attitudes and situations expressed by Davis are no longer in existence.

It is not surprising that the primarily black audience at Karamu the afternoon I saw the production probably didn’t react as the viewers of the mid-20th century probably did. There were few call-and-responses, few gasps to the treatment of the blacks by the “massa,” not even many laughs at the farce. Yes, the play is very dated and has lost some of its effect.

How effective is the Karamu version?

In seeing a production at Karamu, due to its many fine past stagings, such as BLACK NATVITY, THE COLOR PURPLE and PASSING STRANGE, all of which were recognized as being among area’s best shows by both the Cleveland Critics Circle and Broadwayworld.com-Cleveland, it can be ignored that this is not a professional theatre. Added to the situation is that farce is very difficult to perform. The exaggerations must be realistic, yet overdone. The slapstick must result in the audience laughing at the situation, not the gimmicks that insighted the ridiculousness. The timing must be perfect. Unfortunately, this was not always the case.

Does this mean the show is now worth seeing? Absolutely not. It is a valuable piece of historical theatre, that shows, through exaggeration what times were like.

Capsule judgment: The cast, headed by Dyrell Barnett, as Purlie, gives full-effort and has some fine moments. Treva Offutt directs. If you are interested in seeing a slice of Black Americana, and want to back the continued efforts of Karamu, the country’s oldest Black theatre, go see PURLIE VICTORIOUS!

PURLIE VICTORIOUS runs through 9/27 -10/20 at Karamu, 2355 East 89th Street. For tickets call 216-795-7077 or go on-line to Karamuhouse.org

