Public Onsale Date Announced For Disney's FROZEN

Tickets to Disney's Frozen will go on sale Thursday, February 20, 2020. From the producer of The Lion King and Aladdin, Frozen, the Tony-nominated Best Musical, will play an exclusive 5-week premiere engagement at The KeyBank State Theatre as part of the 2019-2020 KeyBank Broadway Series beginning Wednesday, July 15, 2020, with performances playing through Sunday, August 16, 2020. Press opening night is set for Thursday, July 16 at 7:30PM. Tickets will be available at the Playhouse Square Ticket Office (1519 Euclid Ave in downtown Cleveland), online at playhousesquare.org, or by calling 216-241-6000. Group orders of 15 or more may be placed by calling 216-640-8600.

Frozen has joined Disney Theatrical hits The Lion King and Aladdin on tour across North America. Heralded by The New Yorker as "thrilling" and "genuinely moving," Frozen has emerged as the biggest hit musical of the last two Broadway seasons, breaking four house records the legendary St. James Theatre, its New York home where it is currently celebrating its second smash year.

For more information, including a list of currently announced cities, visit FrozenTheMusical.com/Tour.

"Disney's struck gold! Sumptuous sets, gorgeous costumes, and plenty of special effects to wow the audience!" raves the New York Post. "With the magic, the dancing, and all those iconic tunes, Frozen was born to be a stage musical!" exclaims the Evening Standard, and The Telegraph declares, "Frozen will burn up Broadway for years to come!"

In addition to the North American tour and Broadway companies, Frozen's global footprint will soon expand to include London, Australia, Japan, and Hamburg.

Click here to download production photos of the Frozen North American tour.

A mysterious secret. A family torn apart. As one sister struggles with being an outsider and harnessing her powers within, the other sets out on a thrilling adventure to bring her family together once again. Both are searching for love, but they'll learn that to find it they'll have to look inside themselves first.

Frozen is melting hearts on Broadway and across the country in an all-new production created for the stage by an award-winning team. It features the songs you know and love from the original Oscar-winning film, plus an expanded score with a dozen new numbers by the film's songwriters, Oscar winner Kristen Anderson-Lopez and EGOT winner Robert Lopez. Joining them on a creative team that has won a cumulative 16 Tony Awards are Oscar winner Jennifer Lee (book), Tony and Olivier Award winner Michael Grandage (director), and Tony winner Rob Ashford (choreographer).

The design team for Frozen includes scenic and costume design by two-time Tony and Olivier Award winner Christopher Oram, lighting design by six-time Tony winner Natasha Katz, sound design by seven-time Tony nominee Peter Hylenski, video design by Tony winner Finn Ross, puppet design by Michael Curry, hair design by David Brian Brown, makeup design by Anne Ford-Coates, and special effects design by Jeremy Chernick.

Two-time Tony Award winner Stephen Oremus is music supervisor and creates vocal, incidental and dance arrangements. He is joined on the music team by Tony nominee Dave Metzger (orchestrations), Chris Montan (executive music producer), David Chase (additional dance arrangements), and Faith Seetoo (music director).

An unforgettable theatrical experience filled with sensational special effects, stunning sets and costumes, and powerhouse performances, Frozen is everything you want in a musical: It's moving. It's spectacular. And above all, it's pure Broadway joy.

Frozen is produced by Disney Theatrical Productions under the direction of Thomas Schumacher.

Frozen will play the KeyBank State Theatre at Playhouse Square with performances July 15 through August 16, 2020. Show times are Tuesdays through Fridays at 7:30PM, Saturdays at 1:30 and 7:30PM, and Sundays at 1:00 and 6:30PM. Please note there is an additional matinee performance on Thursday, July 16 at 1:30PM. For more information visit playhousesquare.org.

For information or to register for advance ticket access notifications, visit FrozenTheMusical.com/Tour.





