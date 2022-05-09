Photos: Playhouse Square Honors Legendary Lyricist Sir Tim Rice

Playhouse Square Board of Trustees Chair Amy Brady honored noted lyricist Sir Tim Rice with the organization's highest award, the Playhouse Square Star Award for Achievement in the Performing Arts, at its annual Chairman's Dinner on May 4.

Past honorees include composer Marvin Hamlisch; Disney Theatricals President Thomas Schumacher; Broadway producers Michael David and Edward Strong, Margo Lion, Hal Luftig, Kevin McCollum, Jeffrey Seller, David Stone, and Barry and Fran Weissler; and pioneering Playhouse Square leaders Oliver C. "Pudge" Henkel, Jr. and John F. Lewis.

Prior to the Chairman's Dinner, Sir Rice met with theater students from Baldwin Wallace and Cleveland State Universities, sharing advice and stories from his career.

One of the most celebrated lyricists of our time, Sir Tim Rice is one of only 16 artists who has achieved the "grand slam" of show business: the EGOT, which means he has won an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony Award; in fact, he has won five Grammys, three Oscars and three Tonys, among many other well-deserved honors. He was knighted in 1994, has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, is a Disney Legend recipient, has been inducted into the Songwriter's Hall of Fame and is a fellow of the British Academy of Songwriters, Composers and Authors.



With collaborators Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber, Sir Elton John and Alan Menken, he has given the world some of the most memorable, joyful and touching song lyrics including (among many others): "Can You Feel the Love Tonight," "Don't Cry for Me Argentina," "Hakuna Matata," "I Don't Know How to Love Him," and "A Whole New World."

The Playhouse Square Star Award is bestowed annually to an individual(s) who exemplifies a lifetime dedication to the performing arts evidenced by a body of work that contributes to our culture, proven leadership within the industry, creativity, willingness to mentor young talent and respect from the artistic community.