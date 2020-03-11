Photo Flash: Teatro PÃºblico de Cleveland & Cleveland Public Theatre's MARISOL
Cleveland Public Theatre (CPT) and Teatro Público de Cleveland (TPC) present Marisol, by José Rivera, translated by Aurora Lauzardo and Waldemar Burgos, and directed by Julia Rosa Sosa. The play will be performed in Spanish with English subtitles and will run March 5 - 21 in CPT's historic Gordon Square Theatre.
See photos from the production below!
Visited by her Guardian Angel, Marisol Perez learns there is a war in heaven, a revolution to supplant the old and senile God who is turning the cosmos to chaos. Alone, without her protector, Marisol begins a nightmare journey into an apocalyptic world where angels have turned in their wings for machine guns, the moon has not been seen in months, and food has been turned to salt. José Rivera's Obie-Award-winning play is a primal, fantastical, and often humorous contemporary classic inspiring us to wake up and change the world around us. Performed in Spanish with English subtitles. Spanish Production Regional Premiere.
Photo Credit: Steve Wagner
