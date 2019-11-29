Photo Flash: In Rehearsal With IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE At Theatre In The Circle

Theatre in the Circle has a special gift for Northeast Ohio this holiday season with the regional premiere of It's A Wonderful Life, with original music and lyrics by Bill Corcoran, TIC's Artistic Director, and a script adapted by the late Dudley Saunders, noted playwright.

​

Based on the beloved and life-affirming film with Jimmy Stewart and Donna Reed, this musical retells the story of a despondent George Bailey reeling from business failure. Angel-on-the-spot Clarence, determined to earn his first-class wings, reveals to George all the ways his town would have been affected if he had never been born. At turns funny, touching, and inspiring, it's a classic story that reminds the audience that what counts is who we are, and what matters is how we support each other. Don't miss this new holiday treat for the whole family!

According to Mark Corcoran, TIC's Managing Director, "This musical adaptation has never been performed in Ohio or the Great Lakes region. Our composer, lyricist and director, Bill Corcoran, has taken the words from this Frank Capra film classic and given them life in songs like Mary Bailey's ballad Lasso the Moon, George Bailey's can-do-anthem Leave It To George, and guardian angel Clarence's vaudeville lament about his lack of wings Celestial Blues. It's very special that the musical score is actually based on the script and illuminates it."

Corcoran adds that this production is both entertainment and a gift to the community in these troubled times, "We're trying to reassure our audiences that no matter the adversity or hardship, caring and kindness are not old-fashioned. Though the world seems upside down, respect and caring for each other is still part of who we are."



