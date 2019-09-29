Photo Flash: First Look at Great Lake Theater's THE MUSIC MAN
Great Lakes Theater's Fall Repertory begins with the Tony-winning Broadway musical classic, "There's trouble in River City..." when Harold Hill, a fast-talking salesman, attempts to con its citizens into purchasing instruments and uniforms for a boys' band that he never fully intends on forming. That is until, Marian, the prim town librarian, catches on to his scheme and the two fall into an unlikely romance that is the foil to all of Harold's plans. This six-time, Tony-winning musical, which features cherished numbers such as "Seventy-Six Trombones," "Ya Got Trouble" and "Till There Was You," is the perfect musical comedy for all ages.
The Music Man is performed in rotating repertory with Julius Caesar September 27 - November 10, 2019. Victoria Bussert directs The Music Man, which is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International(MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI, www.MTIShows.com.
Get a first look in the photos below!
Photo Credit: Ken Blaze
Jahir Hipps, Boe Wank, David Anthony Smith, Alex Syiek
Enrique Miguel, Mack Sharilla, David Anthony Smith, Boe Wank, Jahir Hipps, Alex Syiek*, Lynn Robert Berg, and Elijah Dawson
Laura Welsh Berg, Lynn Robert Berg, Ally Carbonar, Aled Davies, Elijah Dawson, Jodi Dominick, Shelby Griswold, Carole Healey, Jahir Hipps, Marcus Martin, Ian McLaughlin, Enrique Miguel, Jessie Cope Miller, Marlowe Miller, Owen Mills, Andrew Nelin, Erin Niebuhr, Avery Pyo, Brenna Sherman, Mack Sharilla, David Anthony Smith, Sun-Hee Smith, Claire Soulier, August Sumlin, Boe Wank, and Chase Christopher Zadd
Jillian Kates, Brenna Sherman
