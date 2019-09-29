Photo Flash: First Look at Great Lake Theater's THE MUSIC MAN

Great Lakes Theater's Fall Repertory begins with the Tony-winning Broadway musical classic, "There's trouble in River City..." when Harold Hill, a fast-talking salesman, attempts to con its citizens into purchasing instruments and uniforms for a boys' band that he never fully intends on forming. That is until, Marian, the prim town librarian, catches on to his scheme and the two fall into an unlikely romance that is the foil to all of Harold's plans. This six-time, Tony-winning musical, which features cherished numbers such as "Seventy-Six Trombones," "Ya Got Trouble" and "Till There Was You," is the perfect musical comedy for all ages.

The Music Man is performed in rotating repertory with Julius Caesar September 27 - November 10, 2019. Victoria Bussert directs The Music Man, which is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International(MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI, www.MTIShows.com.

Photo Credit: Ken Blaze

Jahir Hipps, Boe Wank, David Anthony Smith, Alex Syiek

Enrique Miguel, Mack Sharilla, David Anthony Smith, Boe Wank, Jahir Hipps, Alex Syiek*, Lynn Robert Berg, and Elijah Dawson

Laura Welsh Berg, Lynn Robert Berg, Ally Carbonar, Aled Davies, Elijah Dawson, Jodi Dominick, Shelby Griswold, Carole Healey, Jahir Hipps, Marcus Martin, Ian McLaughlin, Enrique Miguel, Jessie Cope Miller, Marlowe Miller, Owen Mills, Andrew Nelin, Erin Niebuhr, Avery Pyo, Brenna Sherman, Mack Sharilla, David Anthony Smith, Sun-Hee Smith, Claire Soulier, August Sumlin, Boe Wank, and Chase Christopher Zadd

Alex Syiek, Marcus Martin

Alex Syiek with Laura Welsh Berg, Lynn Robert Berg, Ally Carbonar, Aled Davies, Elijah Dawson, Jodi Dominick, Shelby Griswold, Carole Healey, Jahir Hipps, Marcus Martin, Ian McLaughlin, Enrique Miguel, Jessie Cope Miller, Marlowe Miller, Owen Mills, Andrew Nelin, Erin Niebuhr, Avery Pyo, Brenna Sherman, Mack Sharilla, David Anthony Smith, Sun-Hee Smith, Claire Soulier, August Sumlin, Boe Wank, and Chase Christopher Zadd

Jillian Kates, Brenna Sherman

Jillian Kates

David Anthony Smith, Jodi Dominick

Alex Syiek

Alex Syiek, Marlowe Miller, Owen Mills, Avery Pyo, Brenna Sherman, August Sumlin, Chase Christopher Zadd

Elijah Dawson, Enrique Miguel, Mack Sharilla, and Boe Wank

Alex Syiek, Shelby Griswold, Laura Welsh Berg, Jessie Cope Miller, Erin Niebuhr and Jodi Dominick

Alex Syiek, Jillian Kates

Andrew Nelin, Claire Soulier, Ally Carboner, Jahir Hipps, and Alex Syiek

Laura Welsh Berg, Boe Wank

Alex Syiek, Ian McLaughlin, Carole Healey

Marcus Martin, Alex Syiek

Shelby Griswold, Erin Niebuhr, Jodi Dominick, Jessie Cope Miller, and Laura Welsh Berg

Marcus Martin

Ally Carboner, Andrew Nelin

David Anthony Smith, Mack Sharilla, Boe Wank, Elijah Dawson, Enrique Miguel

Ian McLaughlin, Carole Healey, Jillian Kates

Ally Carboner, Andrew Nelin

Jillian Kates, Alex Syiek

Alex Syiek

Jodi Dominick, Erin Neirbuhr and Shelby Griswold

Lynn Robert Berg

Alex Syiek, Ian McLaughlin, Jillian Kates

Alex Syiek with Laura Welsh Berg, Lynn Robert Berg, Ally Carbonar, Aled Davies, Elijah Dawson, Jodi Dominick, Shelby Griswold, Carole Healey, Jahir Hipps, Marcus Martin, Ian McLaughlin, Enrique Miguel, Jessie Cope Miller, Marlowe Miller, Owen Mills, Andrew Nelin, Erin Niebuhr, Avery Pyo, Brenna Sherman, Mack Sharilla, David Anthony Smith, Sun-Hee Smith, Claire Soulier, August Sumlin, Boe Wank, and Chase Christopher Zadd

Alex Syiek with Avery Pyo, Ian McLaughlin, Chase Christopher Zadd, Marlowe Miller, August Sumlin, Sun-Hee Smith, Owen Mills and Brenna Sherman



