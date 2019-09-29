Photo Flash: First Look at Great Lake Theater's THE MUSIC MAN

Great Lakes Theater's Fall Repertory begins with the Tony-winning Broadway musical classic, "There's trouble in River City..." when Harold Hill, a fast-talking salesman, attempts to con its citizens into purchasing instruments and uniforms for a boys' band that he never fully intends on forming. That is until, Marian, the prim town librarian, catches on to his scheme and the two fall into an unlikely romance that is the foil to all of Harold's plans. This six-time, Tony-winning musical, which features cherished numbers such as "Seventy-Six Trombones," "Ya Got Trouble" and "Till There Was You," is the perfect musical comedy for all ages.

The Music Man is performed in rotating repertory with Julius Caesar September 27 - November 10, 2019. Victoria Bussert directs The Music Man, which is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International(MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI, www.MTIShows.com.

Get a first look in the photos below!

Photo Credit: Ken Blaze





