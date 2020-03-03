Photo Flash: Cleveland Public Theatre's World Premiere of BREAKOUT SESSION (OR FROGORSE)

Cleveland Public Theatre (CPT) will present the world premiere of Breakout Session (or Frogorse) by Nikkole Salter, directed by CPT's Associate Artistic Director & Director of Production Beth Wood, onstage in CPT's James Levin Theatre from February 22 through March 14, 2020. Breakout Session (or Frogorse) was commissioned by CPT with funding from the National New Play Network (NNPN).

Can a society legislate a change of heart? In Breakout Session (or Frogorse), inspired by Cleveland's Consent Decree with the U.S. Department of Justice, a corporate training company is vying for the contract for anti-bias training with Cleveland's Police Department. When the white facilitator tosses the approved curriculum out the window, the session spirals. Can a mantis shrimp and a crocodile teach us about building trust and the strength of vulnerability?

The cast includes Enrique Miguel, Jess Moore, Beau Reinker, Tina D. Stump*, Nicole Sumlin*, and Jimmie Woody+. The creative production team includes Raymond Bobgan - Producer; Sheffia Randall Dooley+ - Assistant Director; Colleen McCaughey - Production Stage Manager; Inda Blatch-Geib - Costume Designer; Benjamin Gantose - Lighting & Scenic Designer; and Obediya Jones-Darrell** - Composer.

*Actor appears courtesy of Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.

+2019/2020 Premiere Fellow

**2019/2020 Kulas Composer Fellow

