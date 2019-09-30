Photo Flash: Cleveland Public Theatre Presents RASTUS AND HATTIE

Cleveland Public Theatre (CPT) is proud to present the world premiere of Rastus and Hattie by Lisa Langford (2018/2019 Nord Family Foundation Playwright Fellow & 2019 Joyce Award Winner), directed by Anne McEvoy, onstage in CPT's Gordon Square Theatre from October 5 through October 26, 2019.

Needra and Marlene enjoy a perfect post-racial friendship until "black" robots walk into their lives. These automatons, based on Westinghouse's 1930 brown-skinned robots, place them at opposite ends of society in an alternate past. This hilarious comedy delves into our traumatic legacy and explores new ideas about how to move forward.

According to Raymond Bobgan, CPT Executive Artistic Director: "Rastus and Hattie is simultaneously hilarious, disturbing, deeply moving... and filled with hope. After reading an early draft, it was clear Rastus and Hattie was meant for a robust life here in Cleveland and nationally. This play already has national momentum - Rastus and Hattie was read at the National New Play Network 2018 Showcase of New Plays and is having a Rolling World Premiere with 16th Street Theatre (Chicago), and previously had a reading at Unicorn Theatre (Kansas City) and Kitchen Dog Theater (Dallas). We can tout Lisa's accomplishments including her prestigious 2019 Joyce Award but her work really speaks for itself. Some of the profound themes Lisa is so expertly exploring include: 'If we could eliminate past and generational trauma, what would that mean and how might that change us? How can we recognize ignorance and racism within our actions and make real change?' The Cleveland production has an all-star cast... and the incredible premise of this play allows us to delve into the ridiculous and the devastating with care and hope. This is a play you'll want to say you saw here first."

Rastus and Hattie was developed as part of the Nord Family Foundation Catapult Fellowship and the production is made possible through special grants from the National Endowment for the Arts and the Joyce Foundation, and a fellowship from The Nord Family Foundation.





