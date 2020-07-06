Millennial Theatre Company Will Present a Digital Production of SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Millennial Theatre Company will produce a digital production of Jason Robert Brown's Songs For a New World this fall!

Auditions are now open. Simply email your musical video audition with a song in the style of the show to millennialtheatrecompany@gmail.com or send it through one of the company's social media channels.

You must be 16+ to audition.

This show will be rehearsed and recorded as a new, innovative online movie-theatrical hybrid throughout the months of July and August and will debut online sometime this fall.

Learn more at https://www.millennialtheatre.org/auditions

The debut musical from three-time Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown (Parade, The Bridges of Madison County), Songs for a New World (1995) is a collection of powerful songs examining life, love, and the choices ordinary people make when faced with extraordinary moments. From the deck of a 1492 Spanish sailing ship to the ledge of a Fifth Avenue high-rise, each character faces the new world which follows the unique challenge they encounter.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You