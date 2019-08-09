Live Recording of Podcast THE 85 SOUTH SHOW Comes to Connor Palace

Aug. 9, 2019  
Live Recording of Podcast THE 85 SOUTH SHOW Comes to Connor Palace

The last few years, the 85 South Show has been shaking up the podcasting scene with improvs and freestyles by some of the fastest rising comedic talent from the South. Join DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller and Chico Bean on a Sunday night, as they bring their talents to Cleveland's Connor Palace. It's going to be a great show - and the whole thing will be turned into a new episode for the masses.

Visit www.85southshow.com for more information.

Tickets for the September 22, 2019 performance are on sale now and available at www.playhousesquare.org or 216-241-6000.



Related Articles View More Cleveland Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • En Diálogo, INBAL Y Orquesta De Cámara De Bellas Artes, Acuerdan Transición De Dirección Artística
  • Ardentía, Aksenti Danza Contemporánea, Danza Visual y A Poc A Poc se presentarán durante septiembre en Los Pinos
  • El Coro de Madrigalistas de Bellas Artes interpretará música sacra del siglo XX y tangos argentinos en León, Guanajuato
  • Se presentó el volumen Musas de Tlaxcala, que destaca el trabajo de escritoras de la entidad