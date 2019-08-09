Live Recording of Podcast THE 85 SOUTH SHOW Comes to Connor Palace

The last few years, the 85 South Show has been shaking up the podcasting scene with improvs and freestyles by some of the fastest rising comedic talent from the South. Join DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller and Chico Bean on a Sunday night, as they bring their talents to Cleveland's Connor Palace. It's going to be a great show - and the whole thing will be turned into a new episode for the masses.

Visit www.85southshow.com for more information.

Tickets for the September 22, 2019 performance are on sale now and available at www.playhousesquare.org or 216-241-6000.





