Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Cleveland Awards; MOVING DAY Leads Best Play!

Happy Holidays! The latest standings have been announced as of Monday, November 27th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Cleveland Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Cleveland Standings - 11/27/23

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Glen Stacho - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Medina Show Biz 11%

Erin Wolford - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Renaissance Performing Arts Association 8%

Andrea Belser - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Willow’s Edge Creations 6%

Jailyn Harris - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Sandstone Summer Theatre 6%

Hannah Stephens and Aubrie Morrison - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Millennial Theatre Company 6%

Jen Justice - KINKY BOOTS - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre 6%

Melanie Leibold - KINKY BOOTS - Cassidy Theatre 5%

Jailyn Harris - BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL - Near West Theatre 5%

MARTIŃ CEŚPEDES - THE PROM - Porthouse Theatre 5%

Melanie Leibold - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Cassidy Theatre 4%

Melanie Leibold - ANYTHING GOES - Independence Community Theater 4%

Kristin Pohlig - CABARET - The Brecksville Theatre 4%

Katie Gibson - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Hathaway Brown Theatre Institute 3%

Kenya Woods - THE LIAR - CWRU/CPH MFA 3%

Jaclyn Miller - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Great Lakes Theatre 3%

Marissa Leenaarts - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Weathervane Playhouse 3%

Marissa Leenaarts - ELF THE MUSICAL - Weathervane Playhouse 3%

Kenya Woods - THE BUBBLY BLACK GIRL SHEDS HER CHAMELEON SKIN - Karamu House 2%

Jen Justice - LITTLE MERMAID - Cassidy Theatre 2%

Gabbi Capello - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Theatre Agápe 2%

Kailyn Mack - RAGTIME - Weathervane Playhouse 2%

Gregory Daniels - LAND OF OZ - Dobama Theatre 2%

Kate Gibson - ZOMBIE PROM - Blank Canvas Theatre 2%

Kristy Cruz - HEAD OVER HEELS - Near West Theatre 1%

Eugene Sumlin - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Heights Youth Theatre 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Michele Ezell - INTO THE WOODS - Olde Towne Hall Theatre 9%

Wendi Owens - KINKY BOOTS - Cassidy Theatre 8%

Hannah Dougall - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Sandstone Summer Theatre 6%

Ty Hanes - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Millennial Theatre Company 5%

Tesia Benson - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Great Lakes Theatre 4%

Jasen J. Smith - RAGTIME - Weathervane Playhouse 4%

April Rock - KINKY BOOTS - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre in partnership with Andrews Osborn 4%

Abbie Hagen - THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES - Porthouse Theatre 4%

Suwatana Rockland - EVERYBODY - Case Western Reserve University / Cleveland Playhouse 4%

Jackie Kruyne - 1970 - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre 4%

Keely Rutledge - PASSAGE - Kent State University 3%

Daniel Chiaberta - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Millennial Theatre Company 3%

Linda Turske - FOLLIES - Renaissance Performing Arts Assocation 3%

Stephen Ostertag - HEAD OVER HEELS - Near West Theatre 3%

Linda Turske - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Renaissance Performing Arts Association 2%

Tesia Benson - THE LAND OF OZ - Dobama Theatre 2%

Katie Wells - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - French Creek Theatre 2%

Jackie Kruyne - SHERWOOD - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre 2%

Melody Walker - BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL - Near West Theatre 2%

Jasen J. Smith - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Weathervane Playhouse 2%

Abbie Hagen - URINETOWN THE MUSICAL - Kent State University 2%

Coleen Bloom - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Heights Youth Theatre 2%

Wendi Owens - RODGERS AND HAMMERSTEIN’S CINDERELLA - Cassidy Theatre 2%

Esther Haberlen - THE LIAR - Cleveland Play House/CWRU 2%

Jenniver Sparano - DOUBT, A PARABLE - Beck Center for the Arts 2%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Victor DiAngelo - INTO THE WOODS - Olde Towne Hall Theatre 9%

Jim Dove - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Medina Show Biz 8%

Denise Astorino - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Willow’s Edge Creations 6%

Brenton Cochran - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Cassidy Theatre 6%

Hannah Dougall - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Sandstone Summer Theatre 6%

Victoria Bussert - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Great Lakes Theatre 4%

Mike Caraffi - KINKY BOOTS - Cassidy Theatre 4%

Greta Rothman - KINKY BOOTS - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre 4%

Joshua Larkin - RAGTIME - Weathervane Playhouse 4%

Joe Asente - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Millennial Theatre Company 3%

Terri Kent - THE PROM - Porthouse Theatre 3%

Kristy Cruz - BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL - Near West Theatre 3%

Nina Domingue - THE BUBBLY BLACK GIRL SHEDS HER CHAMELEON SKIN - Karamu House 3%

Kristin Pohlig - CABARET - The Brecksville Theatre 3%

Ryan Shealy - NEXT TO NORMAL - Renaissance Performing Arts Association 3%

Joe Asente - INTO THE WOODS - Millennial Theatre Company 2%

Marc C Howard - URINETOWN THE MUSICAL - Aurora Community Theatre 2%

Michael Thomas - GREASE - Renaissance Performing Arts Association 2%

Brian Westerley - BIG FISH - HELP 2%

Trinidad Snider - HEAD OVER HEELS - Near West Theatre 2%

Eugene Sumlin - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Heights youth theater 2%

Dawn Sniadak-Yamokoski - JEKYLL & HYDE - Western Reserve Playhouse 2%

Jordan Cooper - THE LAST FIVE YEARS - Near West Theatre 2%

Marissa Leenaarts - ELF THE MUSICAL - Weathervane Playhouse 1%

Melanie YC Pepe - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Weathervane Playhouse 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Breianne Saylor Knight - MOVING DAY - Olde Towne Hall Theatre 10%

Mike Rogan - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre 8%

Marc Cipra - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Aurora Community Theatre 7%

Fred Gloor - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Weathervane Playhouse 7%

Patrick Ciamacco - OF MICE AND MEN - Blank Canvas Theatre 6%

Benny Sato Ambush - PASSAGE - Kent State University 5%

Treva Offutt - CLYDE’S - Karamu House 5%

Fabio Polanco - SOMEWHERE - Kent State University 4%

Ann Hedger - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - The Fine Arts Association 4%

Nina Domingue - STEW - Dobama Theatre 4%

Tony F. Sias - EVERYBODY - Case Western Reserve University / Cleveland Playhouse 3%

August Scarpelli - CYRANO DE BERGERAC - Western Reserve Playhouse 3%

Dave Stebbins - LAUGHTER ON THE 23RD FLOOR - Hudson Players 3%

Fred Sternfeld - FIREFLIES - Clague Playhouse 3%

Rose Leininger - AUGUST OSAGE COUNTY - Broadview Heights Spotlights 3%

Eva Nel Brettrager - AFTER THE BLAST - convergence-continuum 3%

Brandi Eaton - THE CHILDREN’S HOUR - Stow Players 3%

Donald Carrier - THE LIAR - CWRU/CPH MFA 3%

Nathan Motta - THE OTHER PLACE - Dobama Theatre 2%

Darius Stubbs - WHAT WE LOOK LIKE - Dobama Theatre 2%

Colin Anderson - THE THIN PLACE - Dobama Theatre 2%

Robert Ellis - THE MOUSETRAP - Weathervane Playhouse 2%

Jeff Glover - COMMA - Blank Canvas Theatre 2%

Alex J. Nine - MATT’S FIRST REAL WEDDING - Stow Players 2%

Fabio polanco - LA SIEMPREVIVA - Latinus theater company 1%



Best Ensemble

BYE BYE BIRDIE - Medina Show Biz 9%

NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Olde Towne Hall Theatre 7%

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Willow’s Edge Creations 5%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Millennial Theatre Company 5%

DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Cassidy Theatre 5%

KINKY BOOTS - Cassidy Theatre 4%

GREASE THE MUSICAL - Renaissance Performing Arts Association 4%

BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL - Near West Theatre 4%

RAGTIME - Weathervane Playhouse 4%

1970 - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre 3%

NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Great Lakes Theatre 3%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Aurora Community Theatre 3%

ELF THE MUSICAL - Weathervane Playhouse 3%

INTO THE WOODS - Millennial Theatre Company 2%

CABARET - The Brecksville Theatre 2%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Weathervane Playhouse 2%

THE PROM - Porthouse Theatre 2%

ZOMBIE PROM - Blank Canvas Theatre 2%

HEAD OVER HEELS - Near West Theatre 2%

URINETOWN THE MUSICAL - Aurora Community Theatre 2%

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Heights youth theater 2%

PASSAGE - Kent State University 2%

BLACK NATIVITY - Karamu House 1%

THE LAND OF OZ - Dobama Theatre 1%

THE LIAR - CWRU/CPH MFA 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Libby Zamiska - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Sandstone Summer Theatre 10%

Trad Burns - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Great Lakes Theatre 8%

Jesse Uguccini - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Willow’s Edge Creations 8%

Jaemin Park - THE PROM - Porthouse Theatre 8%

Joe Asente - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Millennial Theatre Company 7%

Jack-Anthony Ina - RAGTIME - Weathervane Playhouse 6%

Daniel Hunsicker - JEKYLL & HYDE - Western Reserve Playhouse 5%

Patrick Ciamacco - ZOMBIE PROM - Blank Canvas Theatre 5%

Jeremy Paul - BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL - Near West Theatre 4%

Sarah Lynne Bailey - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Theatre Agápe 4%

Micah Harvey - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Weathervane Playhouse 4%

Ayron Lord - ELF THE MUSICAL - Weathervane Playhouse 3%

Frankie Castrovillari - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Players Guild 3%

Adam Ditzel - THE LIAR - CWRU/CPH MFA 3%

Rob Wachala - AFTER THE BLAST - convergence-continuum 3%

Kelly MJ Andrews & Wittman Sullivan - THE MOUSETRAP - Weathervane Playhouse 2%

Jeremy Paul - HEAD OVER HEELS - Near West Theatre 2%

Joe Asente - INTO THE WOODS - Millennial Theatre Company 2%

Benjamin Gantose - THE OTHER PLACE - Dobama Theatre 2%

David Stoughton - LAND OF OZ - Dobama Theatre 2%

Reinaldo García - LOS SOLES TRUNCIS - Latinus theater company 2%

Jeremy Paul - THE THIN PLACE - Dobama Theatre 2%

Daniel Hunsicker - THE SPITFIRE GRILL - Western Reserve Playhouse 2%

Jesse Uguccini - AIN’T MISBEHAVIN’ - Near West Theatre 1%

Josee Coyle - STEW - Dobama Theatre 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Bryan Bird - INTO THE WOODS - Olde Towne Hall Theatre 9%

Carey Knox - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Medina Show Biz 9%

Cathy Lesser Mansfield - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Willow’s Edge Creations 6%

Steven A. Miller - RAGTIME - Weathervane Playhouse 6%

Bruno Bush - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Sandstone Summer Theatre 6%

Andy Novak - KINKY BOOTS - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre 5%

Octavio Más-Arocas - MANSFIELD SYMPHONY: SWEENEY TODD IN CONCERT - Renaissance Performing Arts Association 5%

David Copsey - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Cassidy Theatre 4%

Matthew Webb - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Great Lakes Theatre 4%

Ron Hazelett - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Weathervane Playhouse 3%

Dave Coxe - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre 3%

Anthony Ruggiero - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Millennial Theatre Company 3%

Stacy Bolton - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Heights Youth Theatre 3%

Mike Caraffi - DISNEYS BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Cassidy Theatre 3%

Joe Asente - INTO THE WOODS - Millennial Theatre Company 3%

Jordan Cooper - BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL - Near West Theatre 3%

Alexander Marr - THE PROM - Porthouse Theatre 2%

Christopher Lash - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Sandstone Summer Theatre 2%

Jennifer Korecki - A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM - Porthouse Theatre 2%

Oliver Deak - ZOMBIE PROM - Blank Canvas Theatre 2%

David Copsey - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Cassidy Theatre 2%

Ryan Bergeron - DISASTER! THE MUSICAL - Broadview Heights Spotlights 2%

Jordan Cooper - HEAD OVER HEELS - Near West Theatre 1%

Bradley Wyner - JEKYLL & HYDE - Western Reserve Playhouse 1%

Matthew Dolan - LEAP OF FAITH - Blank Canvas Theatre 1%



Best Musical

BYE BYE BIRDIE - Medina Show Biz 10%

NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Olde Towne Hall Theatre 8%

DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Cassidy Theatre 7%

SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Hathaway Brown Theatre institute 7%

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Willow’s Edge Creations 5%

NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Great Lakes Theatre 5%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Millennial Theatre Company 5%

RAGTIME - Weathervane Playhouse 5%

BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL - Near West Theatre 4%

URINETOWN THE MUSICAL - Aurora Community Theatre 3%

THE BUBBLY BLACK GIRL SHEDS HER CHAMELEON SKIN - Karamu House 3%

GREASE THE MUSICAL - Renaissance Performing Arts Association 3%

THE PROM - Porthouse Theatre 3%

INTO THE WOODS - Millennial Theatre Company 3%

AVENUE Q - Millennial Theatre Company 3%

CABARET - The Brecksville Theatre 2%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Weathervane Playhouse 2%

FUN HOME - Cain Park 2%

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Heights Youth Theatre 2%

ELF THE MUSICAL - Weathervane Playhouse 2%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Renaissance Performing Arts Association 2%

ZOMBIE PROM - Blank Canvas Theatre 2%

ANYTHING GOES - Rubber City Theatre 1%

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Beck Center for the Arts 1%

JEKYLL & HYDE - Western Reserve Playhouse 1%



Best New Play Or Musical

THE LAND OF OZ - Dobama Theatre 19%

MOVING DAY - Olde Towne Hall Theatre 14%

1970 - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre 12%

WHAT WE LOOK LIKE - Dobama Theatre 9%

SOMEWHERE - Kent State University 9%

TROLLOP: THE TRIALS AND TITILLATIONS OF THE INFAMOUS MOLL FLANDERS - Renaissance Theatre Company 6%

RED SUMMER - Karamu House 5%

MATT’S FIRST (REAL) WEDDING - Stow Players 4%

COMMA - Blank Canvas Theatre 3%

BARON OF BROWN STREET - Rubber City Theatre 3%

ALTER - Cleveland Public Theater 3%

THE FIRST DRAFT - Weathervane Playhouse 2%

UMBRELLA MAN'S MAGICAL UMBRELLA - Weathervane Playhouse 2%

HOME MOVIE - convergence-continuum 1%

ALWAYS - Weathervane Playhouse 1%

GOODNUFF - Weathervane Playhouse 1%

GIMME SHELTER - Weathervane Playhouse 1%

THE FUNERAL - Weathervane Playhouse 1%

MAN OF MADISON AVENUE - Weathervane Playhouse 1%

BUN BUN AND HONKERS - Weathervane Playhouse 1%



Best Performer In A Musical

Myles Hill - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Hathaway Brown Theatre Institute 8%

Nicole Tuttle-Robb - INTO THE WOODS - Olde Towne Hall Theatre 5%

Mary Miller - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Willow’s Edge Creations 4%

Brooke Peterson - BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL - Near West Theatre 4%

Maren Rhodes - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Sandstone Summer Theatre 3%

Cameron Olin - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Cassidy Theatre 3%

Samantha Ezell - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Medina Show Biz 3%

Luciano DiFranco - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Sandstone Summer Theatre 3%

Ty Hanes - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Millennial Theatre Company 3%

Ryan Ciriaco - ELF THE MUSICAL - Weathervane Playhouse 3%

Jordan Johnston - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Medina Show Biz 3%

Kelly Knowlton - NEXT TO NORMAL - Renaissance Performing Arts Association 3%

Micah Harvey - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Weathervane Playhouse 2%

Zuri Clarno - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Renaissance Performing Arts Assocation 2%

Rafael Pacheco - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Olde Towne Hall Theatre 2%

Anthony Woods Mitchell - KINKY BOOTS - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre 2%

Grant Guyton - KINKY BOOTS - Cassidy Theatre 2%

Zachary Tuttle-Robb - INTO THE WOODS - Olde Towne Hall Theatre 2%

Isabel Valega - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Medina Show Biz 2%

Hannah Marzano - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Aurora Community Theatre 2%

Natalie Green - FUN HOME - Cain Park 2%

Cory Michael Bryner - KINKY BOOTS - Cassidy Theatre 2%

Vivien Morrison - MATILDA - Aurora Community Theatre 1%

Avery LaMar Pope - THE BUBBLY BLACK GIRL SHEDS HER CHAMELEON SKIN - Karamu House 1%

Jordyn Freetage - THE LAND OF OZ - Dobama Theatre 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Sarah Farris - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Blank Canvas Theatre 7%

Adam C. Alderson - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Weathervane Playhouse 6%

Vince Stillitano - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Aurora Community Theatre 5%

Dylan Ireland - THE TEMPEST - Helen Theatre 5%

Dallas Stark - THE MOUSETRAP - Weathervane Playhouse 5%

Keenan Carosielli - 1970 - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre 4%

Brett Heidinger - 1970 - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre 3%

Rachel Lee Kolis - PEOPLE, PLACES & THINGS - Kennedy's at Playhouse Square 3%

Adam Newborn - SOMEWHERE - Kent State University 3%

Jaimee Moore - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Aurora Community Theatre 3%

Brian Altman - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Blank Canvas Theatre 3%

Yuval Tal - THE CHILDREN’S HOUR - Stow Players 3%

Natalie Zenczak - AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - Broadview Heights Spotlights 3%

Mia Radabaugh - MISERY - French Creek Theatre 2%

Jennie Nasser - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Millennial Theatre Project 2%

Srikar Bellana - SOMEWHERE - Kent State University 2%

Derdrieu Ring - DOUBT, A PARABLE - Beck Center for the Arts 2%

Gavin Michaels - THE LIAR - CWRU/CPH MFA 2%

Brian Jackson - THE BARON OF BROWN STREET - Rubber City Theatre 2%

Nicole Sumlin - THE LIGHT - Ensemble Theatre Company 2%

Joe Kenderes - OF MICE AND MEN - Blank Canvas Theatre 2%

Ananias J. Dixon - THE LIGHT - Ensemble Theatre Company 2%

Drew Pope - RED SUMMER - Karamu House 2%

Madeline Calais - THE LIAR - CWRU/CPH MFA 1%

Madison Shannon - SOMEWHERE - Kent State University 1%



Best Play

MOVING DAY - Olde Towne Hall Theatre 10%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Aurora Community Theatre 9%

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Blank Canvas Theatre 8%

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Weathervane Playhouse 7%

1970 - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre 6%

MISERY - French Creek Theatre 5%

SOMEWHERE - Kent State University 5%

WHAT WE LOOK LIKE - Dobama Theatre 4%

CLYDE’S - Karamu House 4%

THE LIAR - Case Western Reserve University / Cleveland Playhouse 3%

THE TEMPEST - Helen Theatre 3%

THE MOUSETRAP - Weathervane Playhouse 3%

DOUBT, A PARABLE - Beck Center for the Arts 3%

FIVE TIMES IN ONE NIGHT - Broadview Heights Spotlights 3%

OF MICE AND MEN - Blank Canvas Theatre 3%

LAUGHTER ON THE 23RD FLOOR - Hudson Players 2%

THE ELEPHANT MAN - Players Guild 2%

THE THIN PLACE - Dobama Theatre 2%

PEOPLE, PLACES & THINGS - Kennedy's at Playhouse Square 2%

THE 39 STEPS - Clague Playhouse 2%

MATT’S FIRST REAL WEDDING - Stow Players 1%

THE LIGHT - Ensemble Theatre Company 1%

THE CHILDREN’S HOUR - Stow Players 1%

AFTER THE BLAST - convergence-continuum 1%

'NIGHT MOTHER - Twin Masks 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Wes Carney - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Cassidy Theatre 13%

Hannah Dougall - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Sandstone Summer Theatre 8%

Vickie Jackson - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Medina Show Biz 7%

Lindsay Stanley - INTO THE WOODS - Olde Towne Hall Theatre 6%

Joe Asente - INTO THE WOODS - Millennial Theatre Company 6%

Tony Hardin - THE PROM - Porthouse Theatre 5%

Jeff Hermann - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Great Lakes Theatre 5%

Jason Kaufman - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Renaissance Performing Arts Association 4%

Tim Steiner - LAUGHTER ON THE 23RD FLOOR - Hudson Players 4%

Richard Morris, Jr. - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Weathervane Playhouse 3%

Richard Morris, Jr. - RAGTIME - Weathervane Playhouse 3%

Frankie Castrovillari - CABARET - The Brecksville Theatre 3%

Lawrence Bailer - INTO THE WOODS - Olde Towne Hall Theatre 3%

Daniel Hunsicker - THE SPITFIRE GRILL - Western Reserve Playhouse 3%

Patrick Ciamacco - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Blank Canvas Theatre 3%

Perren Hedderson - BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL - Near West Theatre 3%

Lawrence Bailer - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Olde Towne Hall Theatre 2%

Michael Slane - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Weathervane Playhouse 2%

Derek Green - HEAD OVER HEELS - Near West Theatre 2%

T Paul Lowry - LAND OF OZ - Dobama Theatre 2%

Cameron Michelak - THE LIAR - CWRU/CPH MFA 2%

Scott Zolkowski - EXIT, PURSUED BY A BEAR - convergence-continuum 2%

Jason Kaufman - NEXT TO NORMAL - Renaissance Performing Arts Association 2%

Jason Kaufman - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Renaissance Performing Arts Association 1%

Jill Davis - THE OTHER PLACE - Dobama Theatre 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Sarah Lynne Bailey - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Theatre Agápe 12%

Richard Morris, Jr. - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Weathervane Playhouse 12%

Jeff Polunas - HEAD OVER HEELS - Kent State University 10%

James Romeo - BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL - Near West Theatre 9%

John Coyne - RAGTIME - Weathervane Playhouse 9%

Christopher Pepe - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Weathervane Playhouse 7%

Richard Ingraham - THE THIN PLACE - Dobama Theatre 5%

Neil Sudhakaran - AFTER THE BLAST - convergence-continuum 5%

Matthew Webb - THE LIAR - CWRU/CPH MFA 5%

Katie Rowland - ELF THE MUSICAL - Weathervane Playhouse 3%

Angie Hayes - THE OTHER PLACE - Dobama Theatre 3%

Kevin Lambes & Christopher Pepe - SISTER ACT - Weathervane Playhouse 3%

Lindsay Jones - MORIARTY - Cleveland Play House/CWRU 3%

Bella Brehm - THE MOUSETRAP - Weathervane Playhouse 3%

Josh Caraballo - HEAD OVER HEELS - Near West Theatre 3%

Reinaldo Garcia - LOS SOLES TRUNCOS - Latinus theater company 3%

Angie Hayes - DOUBT, A PARABLE - Beck Center for the Arts 2%

Megan Culley - STEW - Dobama Theatre 1%

Jeff Polunas - EVERYBODY - Case Western Reserve University / Cleveland Playhouse 1%

Derek Graham - WHAT WE LOOK LIKE - Dobama Theatre 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Larissa Freas - INTO THE WOODS - Olde Towne Hall Theatre 9%

Michael Moyseenko - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Sandstone Summer Theatre 8%

Reagan Aldridge - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Medina Show Biz 5%

Karina Moran - RAGTIME - Weathervane Playhouse 3%

Hannah Storch - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Willow’s Edge Creations 3%

Mell-Vonti Bowens Jr. - THE BUBBLY BLACK GIRL SHEDS HER CHAMELEON SKIN - Karamu House 3%

Bryce Cook - BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL - Near West Theatre 3%

Andrew Marks - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Medina Show Biz 3%

JayShon Austin - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Hathaway Brown Theatre Institute 2%

Luke Jones - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Medina Show Biz 2%

Daniel Chiaberta - INTO THE WOODS - Millennial Theatre Company 2%

Casey Venema - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Willow’s Edge CreTions 2%

Daniel Chiaberta - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Millennial Theatre Company 2%

Raleigh Hayes Orosz - KINKY BOOTS - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre 2%

Trinidad Snider - THE LAND OF OZ - Dobama Theatre 2%

Emily Fisher - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Sandstone Summer Theatre 2%

ColinWillett - INTO THE WOODS - Olde Towne Hall Theatre 2%

Michael Emery Fox - CINDERELLA - Cassidy Theatre 2%

Louis Schwartz - CABARET - The Brecksville Theatre 2%

Joseph Ball - THE PROM - Porthouse Theatre 2%

Emma Risley - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Willow’s Edge Creations 2%

William Noussias - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Weathervane Playhouse 2%

Lou Denardo - KINKY BOOTS - Cassidy Theatre 2%

Peggy Newton - URINETOWN THE MUSICAL - Aurora Community Theatre 2%

Christopher Johnson - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Medina Show Biz 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Katie Hintze - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Aurora Community Theatre 5%

Vivien Morrison - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre / Willoughby Summer Theater Festival 5%

Aamar-Malik Culbreth - WHAT WE LOOK LIKE - Dobama Theatre 5%

Derdriu Ring - THE THIN PLACE - Dobama Theatre 4%

Lisa Georges - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Aurora Community Theatre 4%

Anthony Ghali - SOMEWHERE - Kent State University 4%

Amanda Vigneault - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Weathervane Playhouse 4%

Sullivan Ratliff - BASKERVILLE - Western Reserve Playhouse 4%

Natalie Zenzak - AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - Broadview Heights Spotlights 3%

Mia Radabaugh - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Aurora Community Theatre 3%

Tamara French - DOUBT, A PARABLE - Beck Center for the Arts 3%

Victoria Kirgesner-Hunsicker - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Millennial Theatre Project 3%

William Noussias - MATT’S FIRST REAL WEDDING - Stow Players 3%

Brian O. Jackson - THE MOUSETRAP - Weathervane Playhouse 3%

Victoria Alev Duffy - THE LIAR - Case Western Reserve University / Cleveland Playhouse 3%

Gigi Motta - SOMEWHERE - Kent State University 2%

Donna Longfellow - 1970 - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre 2%

Greg Mandryk - OUR TOWN - Broadview Heights Spotlights 2%

Nicole Sumlin - STEW - Dobama Theatre 2%

Rob Walter - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Aurora Community Theatre 2%

Brett Heidinger - BARBECUING HAMLET - Independence Community Theater 2%

Barbara Howitt - THE MOUSETRAP - Weathervane Playhouse 2%

Aariahn Curls - SOMEWHERE - Kent State University 2%

Henrick Sawczak - THE MOUSETRAP - Weathervane Playhouse 2%

Alex George - 1970 - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre 2%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL - Near West Theatre 15%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Theatre Agápe 13%

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Blank Canvas Theatre 13%

SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Victoria Babloyan 12%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Heights Youth Theatre 12%

BYE BYE BIRDIE - Heights Youth Theatre 7%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Renaissance Performing Arts Association 7%

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Heights Youth Theatre 7%

THE EMPEROR'S NEW CLOTHES - Spark Theatre 4 Youth & LCCC Theatre Dept. 6%

[TITLE OF SHOW] - Renaissance Performing Arts Association 6%

MS. COURAGEOUS - Spark Theatre 4 Youth 1%

