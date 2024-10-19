John Berry Announces Dates For 28th Annual CHRISTMAS WITH JOHN BERRY Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



GRAMMY award-winning singer/songwriter John Berry has announced the first dates for his 28th Annual ‘Christmas With John Berry' Tour. With fourteen shows currently slated with more to come, the tour will kick off on November 29 in Sugar Hill, Georgia, and continue through the holiday season. John Berry takes pride in offering a fresh new show each year while always including popular classics like “Little Drummer Boy,” “O Come All Ye Faithful,” “Let It Snow,” “Mary Did You Know,” and his timeless hit, “O Holy Night.” For on-sale dates and the latest information on the ‘Christmas With John Berry' Tour, visit johnberry.com/tour.

"Twenty-eight years have passed, and I could never have imagined the incredible blessing of sharing my music and celebrating the birth of Christ on this journey," shares Berry. "It means the world for Robin and I to see so many of you return year after year with your loved ones and friends, all coming together to embrace the joy of the season. I look forward to sharing this time of giving with each of you and am forever grateful for your continued support."

John Berry is known for his special holiday shows. In these performances, he sings fan-favorite Christmas classics, many of his hits, and his treasured holiday memories, making this tour even more special for everyone who attends. This year also marks the 30th anniversary of Berry's hit single “Your Love Amazes Me”

The 28th Annual ‘Christmas With John Berry' 2024 Tour Schedule:

NOV 29 - The Eagle at Sugar Hill / Sugar Hill, Ga.

NOV 30 - High Point Theatre / High Point, N.C.

DEC 04 - Etherredge Center / Aiken, S.C.

DEC 06 - Williams Auditorium / Henderson, Tenn.

DEC 07 - Washington High School / Washington, Ind.

DEC 08 - Jefferson Plaza Hall / Jefferson, Ind.

DEC 10 - The Grand / Oshkosh, Wis.

DEC 14 - Hasting Performing Arts Center / Hastings, Mich.

DEC 15 - Dogwood Center for the Performing Arts / Fremont, Mich.

DEC 16 - Majestic Theatre / Chillicothe, Ohio

DEC 18 - Cedartown Performing Arts Center / Cedartown, Ga.

DEC 19 - The Classic Center / Athens, Ga.

DEC 20 - Monterey Station / Cowan, Tenn.

DEC 21 - The Grand Opera House / Macon, Ga.

***More to be announced

For more information on John Berry, visit his website or follow him on social media:

Facebook | X | Instagram | YouTube | Spotify | Apple Music

About John Berry:

Grammy award-winning entertainer John Berry's career has spanned over three decades and twenty-five albums, including his latest release, ‘Find My Joy.' Boasting an impressive twenty singles on the charts, with six reaching the Top 5 and one #1 on the Billboard country charts, resulting in numerous Gold and Platinum records. Berry's co-written "A Mind Of Her Own" and "Kiss Me In The Car" introduced him to radio audiences in 1993, paving the way for hits including “Your Love Amazes Me,” “What's In It For Me,” “You And Only You,” “Standing On The Edge Of Goodbye,” “I Think About It All The Time,” “Change My Mind,” “She's Taken A Shine,” and his Grammy-nominated hit, “Your Love Amazes Me.” Shortly after having brain surgery, Berry recorded his Christmas album, ‘O Holy Night' in 1995. This magical album and the title track went on to lay the foundation of his inaugural Christmas tour that has continued for nearly thirty years. In 1996, he scored a GRAMMY win for his participation in Amazing Grace: A Country Salute to Gospel Vol. 1. In 1999, Berry made history with the release of “There He Goes,” a posthumous duet with Patsy Cline. In 2020, John Berry teamed with newcomers Joe & Martina for their Billboard charting single, “Give Me Back The 90's,” paying tribute to Berry and all the other acts who emerged during this popular era in country music. His TV show, Songs & Stories with John Berry, aired weekly for two years on Heartland Television, The Family Channel, The Country Network, Roku (via Heartland), AMG TV, Country TV (New Zealand), and Keep It Country TV (UK). In 2019, Berry was diagnosed with throat cancer, requiring thirty-five combined treatments of radiation and chemotherapy, which were successfully completed. This year will mark Berry's 28th Annual Christmas Tour. For more on John Berry, visit his website at johnberry.com.

