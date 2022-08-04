Individual Tickets For The Cleveland Orchestra's 2022-2023 Severance Season On Sale Monday

Individual concert tickets for The Cleveland Orchestra's 2022-23 Severance Classical season go on sale on Monday, August 8. This marks the Orchestra's 105th season at Severance Music Center and the 21st year of The Orchestra's acclaimed partnership with Music Director Franz Welser-Möst.

Tickets are available online at clevelandorchestra.com, by phone at 216-231-1111, and in person at the Severance Music Center Ticket Office.



"After 20 years in Cleveland, I'm always amazed at how much music there is to discover and rediscover through pairings across different eras and perspectives," Music Director, Franz Welser-Möst said. "From the music of two great Viennese School composers, Schubert and Berg, to Mozart paired with Schoenberg and Dvořák, to commissioning works from composers Allison Loggins-Hull, Wynton Marsalis, and Johannes Maria Staud for world premieres, The Cleveland Orchestra is continually striving to create rich and rewarding programs that bring the transformative power of music to as many people as possible."



Guest Artists Cleveland Orchestra Debuts (listed in order of appearance)

Nineteen guest artists are making their Cleveland Orchestra debuts: conductors Daniel Harding, Edward Gardner, Thomas Søndergård, and Thomas Adès; violist Antoine Tamestit; mezzo-soprano Josefina Maldonado, bass-baritone Davóne Tines, countertenors Daniel Bubeck, Brian Cummings, and Nathan Medley; soprano Liv Redpath, baritone Justin Austin, pianist Víkingur Ólafsson, percussionist Christoph Sietzen, soprano Siobhan Stagg, alto Avery Amereau, tenor Ben Bliss, soprano Lucy Crowe; and tenor Fabio Sartori. In addition, two artists are making their Severance debuts: violinist Vilde Frang and pianist Behzod Abduraimov.



Guest Conductors

Acclaimed guest conductors, who work regularly with the world's finest orchestras, opera companies, and music festivals, will lead the Orchestra during the 2022-23 season. They include, in order of appearance, Thierry Fischer, Nikolaj Szeps-Znaider, Daniel Harding, Edward Gardner, John Adams, Thomas Søndergård, Vasily Petrenko, Brett Mitchell, Alan Gilbert, Klaus Mäkelä, Herbert Blomstedt, Thomas Adès, Rafael Payare, Michael Tilson Thomas, and Bernard Labadie.



Beginning with the 2022-23 Severance season, composer, flutist, and producer Allison Loggins-Hull will be the eleventh Daniel R. Lewis Composer Fellow. In addition to several Cleveland Orchestra commissions, including an expanded arrangement of her composition Can You See? in the 2022-23 Severance season, Loggins-Hull will work with the Orchestra's Artistic, Education, and Community Engagement staff, Cleveland Orchestra musicians, and, most importantly, with community partners, to build activities and artistic relationships that reflect and engage the Cleveland community over the course of a three-season-long residency. Loggins-Hull's work will be centered around the narratives and history of Cleveland, through chamber music performances, composition workshops with students, and in her own compositions for The Cleveland Orchestra.



The previous Daniel R. Lewis Composer Fellows are Marc-André Dalbavie (1999-2000), Matthias Pintscher (2001-03), Susan Botti (2003-05), Julian Anderson (2005-07), Johannes Staud (2007-09), Jörg Widmann (2009-11), Sean Shepherd (2011-13), Ryan Wigglesworth (2013-15), Anthony Cheung (2015-2017), and Bernd Richard Deutsch (2017-20). Fellowship commissions by The Cleveland Orchestra are funded through the Young Composers Endowment Fund, which was established in 1997 by a generous gift from Daniel R. Lewis.



During the 2022-23 season, Music Director Franz Welser-Möst will lead the ensemble in world premieres of three works commissioned by The Cleveland Orchestra: Johannes Maria Staud's Concerto for Percussion (March 9-12), Wynton Marsalis's Trumpet Concerto with principal trumpet Michael Sachs (April 27-29), and Allison Loggins-Hull's Can You See? (May 4 and 6). Guest conductor (and former Cleveland Orchestra Assistant Conductor) Alan Gilbert will lead the world premiere of Oliverio's Timpani Concerto (January 5 and 7), which was commissioned by The Cleveland Orchestra.



Thomas Adès will lead the U.S. premiere of his own Tempest Suite during his Cleveland Orchestra debut (March 30-April 1). The piece was co-commissioned by The Cleveland Orchestra for the 2022-23 season.



The Cleveland Orchestra will debut nine other works under guest conductors: Al-Zand's Lamentation on The Disasters of War (October 13-16), Widmann's Viola Concerto (October 20 and 22), Benjamin's Ringed by a Flat Horizon (October 27-29), Adams's El Niño (November 17-19), Salonen's Cello Concerto (February 2-5), Chin's SPIRA Concerto for Orchestra (February 9 and 11), Adès's Märchentänze (March 30-April 1), and Sibelius's Six Humoresques and Prelude and Suite No. 1 from The Tempest (March 30 and April 1).

The Cleveland Orchestra Chorus returns in full force during the 2022-23 season. The entire chorus performs Mahler's Symphony No. 2 (September 29-30), John Adams's El Niño alongside Cleveland Orchestra Children's Chorus (November 17-19), Schubert's Mass No. 6 (January 12-14), and Mozart's Requiem (March 9-12). The Cleveland Orchestra Youth Chorus performs Williams's Home Alone alongside the complete film (December 14), plus the Men of the Cleveland Orchestra Chorus perform Puccini's La Fanciulla del West opera (May 14, 17, and 20).

Three world-renowned pianists will come to Severance Music Center this classical season. Gramophone magazine's 2019 Artist of the Year Víkingur Ólafsson performs (November 30) ahead of his Cleveland Orchestra debut in March, longtime Cleveland Orchestra collaborator Mitsuko Uchida returns for an all-Beethoven solo recital (February 26), and Maria João Pires, one of the most revered pianist of our time, performs May 3.



2023 Opera: Puccini's La Fanciulla del West (Cleveland Orchestra Premiere)

Continuing The Cleveland Orchestra's tradition for innovative opera presentations, Music Director Franz Welser-Möst will lead the Cleveland Orchestra premiere of Puccini's La Fanciulla del West (The Girl of the Golden West) as part of the 2023 Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Opera & Humanities Festival. La Fanciulla del West is an opera in three acts set during the time of the California Gold Rush, adapted from American playwright David Belasco's 1905 play of the same name. It will be presented in concert. As part of the historic grant of $50 million from the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Foundation in 2021, a portion has been dedicated to supporting an annual opera and humanities festival. Festival details, including additional Cleveland Orchestra concerts at Severance and partner events centered around the presentation of La Fanciulla del West, will be announced in November 2022.



For a complete calendar listing and concert schedule information visit this link and see the complete news release online here.



The Cleveland Orchestra's Center for Future Audiences was established to fund programs to develop new generations of audiences for Cleveland Orchestra concerts in Northeast Ohio. The Center was created in 2010 with a $20 million lead endowment gift from the Maltz Family Foundation, and its programs focus on addressing economic and geographic barriers that prevent young people from attending Orchestra concerts at Severance Music Center and Blossom Music Center. The programs include research, introductory offers, targeted discounts, student ticket programs, and integrated use of new technologies. For more information, please visit clevelandorchestra.com/support-and-volunteers/center-for-future-audiences/.



Until March 2020, more young people than ever were attending Cleveland Orchestra concerts at Severance and at each summer's Blossom Music Festival. Leading up to 2020, more than 20 percent of the classical concert audience was made up of patrons 25 years old and under, up from only eight percent before the expansion of programs made possible by the Center's funding. The Center for Future Audiences programs include Under 18s Free, Members Club, The Circle, Student Advantage Program, and Frequent Fan Cards. For more information, please visit www.clevelandorchestra.com.



Under 18s Free, which is the cornerstone program of The Cleveland Orchestra's Center for Future Audiences, continues during the 2022-23 season to foster young audiences by making attendance at orchestra concerts affordable for families, offering free tickets to young people age 17 and under for select concerts. More than 200,000 children will have attended Cleveland Orchestra and Blossom Music Festival concerts for free through the Under 18s Free program. For more information, please visit clevelandorchestra.com/tickets/under-18s-free-for-families/



The 2022-23 season also includes an array of education programming, including concerts for schools and families, continuing the Orchestra's commitment to education and community engagement. Details of these in-person performances and online events will be announced later in 2022 and early 2023. For information about The Cleveland Orchestra's Education and Community Engagement programs and youth ensembles, visit clevelandorchestra.com/education-and-community.



Tickets to individual performances are on sale now. For more information about the variety of subscription packages offered, or for other questions, call Cleveland Orchestra Ticket Services at 216-231-1111, email BoxOffice@ClevelandOrchestra.com, or visit clevelandorchestra.com.