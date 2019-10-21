IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS Will Warm the Stage in Cleveland

Irving Berlin'S WHITE CHRISTMAS, the stage adaptation of the beloved classic film, is coming to Cleveland this holiday season. The heart-warming celebration of Americana will begin performances at Playhouse Square's KeyBank State Theatre on November 26 for a limited one-week engagement through December 1, 2019 as a Huntington Featured Performance.

Tickets for Irving Berlin'S WHITE CHRISTMAS are available at the Playhouse Square Ticket Office (1519 Euclid Avenue in downtown Cleveland), by visiting playhousesquare.org, or by calling 216-241-6000. Group orders may be placed by calling 216-640-8600.

Irving Berlin'S WHITE CHRISTMAS tells the story of a song-and-dance team putting on a show in a magical Vermont inn who fall for a stunning sister act in the process. Full of dancing, laughter and some of the greatest songs ever written, including "Count Your Blessings Instead of Sheep," "Happy Holiday," "Sisters," "Blue Skies," and the unforgettable title song, Irving Berlin'S WHITE CHRISTMAS promises to be a merry and bright experience for the entire family! The New York Times exclaims "this cozy trip down memory lane should be put on your wish list." And, the New York Daily News hailed Irving Berlin'S WHITE CHRISTMAS as "a holiday card come to life."

Irving Berlin'S WHITE CHRISTMAS features music and lyrics by Irving Berlin with book by David Ives and Paul Blake and is based upon the Paramount Pictures film written for the screen by Norman Krasna, Norman Panama and Melvin Frank.

Irving Berlin'S WHITE CHRISTMAS is produced by Work Light Productions. The creative team includes direction and choreography by Randy Skinner, scenic design by Anna Louizos, scenic adaptation by Kenneth Foy, lighting design by Ken Billington, and sound design by Keith Caggiano, orchestrations by Larry Blank with vocal and dance arrangements by Bruce Pomahac, music direction by Michael Horsley, and associate choreography by Kristyn Pope.

For more information on Irving Berlin'S WHITE CHRISTMAS, please visit www.whitechristmathemusical.com.





