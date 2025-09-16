HALLOWED OWLS Comes to Cleveland Public Theatre This Fall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Cleveland Public Theatre will present Hallowed Owls, an interactive installation activated through intermingling of storytelling, poetry, instrumentals, voice and dance. The piece seeks to transport guests to the mysterious world of owls and the mythologies we create.

The piece was devised by local artist Robin VanLear who first hatched and nurtured the idea in Cleveland Public Theatre's inaugural performance/art festival SoftLaunch earlier this year. Aside from being a multi-media artist, VanLear was the deviser of University Circle, Inc.'s Parade the Circle which has become one of Greater Cleveland's most anticipated events. Last year, VanLear was also one of four artists to receive the highly competitive Premiere Fellowship given through CPT with funding from Cuyahoga Arts & Culture in partnership with Assembly for the Arts.

For the past 30+ years, as founder and director of Parade the Circle, Robin's job and her art were intertwined. As director of Parade the Circle, Robin's work centered around artistic collaboration, innovation, community engagement and the challenge of raising the bar when it came to community-based art. Even before creating the Department of Community Arts for the Cleveland Museum of Art, interaction was an essential component of all aspects of her art. Her research process necessitates interaction with a wide range of technicians, scholars, trades and businesspeople. The creation of the work is most often collaborative, integrating artists from a variety of media; and interaction is vital to the final presentation of her work. Her earlier sculptures frequently involved viewer manipulation. As she moved into designing masks, costumes, puppets and installations for performance-based work, her goal has been not just to present a piece, but to draw the audience into the piece through the staging, the location and frequently a hands-on interactive component. In 1978 when Robin founded Art Acts, her performance art company, including anyone interested in the performances has been a mandate for her.