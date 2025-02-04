Great Lakes Theater Reveals 2025-26 Season Lineup

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Sara Bruner, Producing Artistic Director of Great Lakes Theater has announced a six-show lineup for the company's 2025-26 season. This 64th season runs from September 2025 through May 2026, and includes a mix of timeless treasures, contemporary favorites and heartwarming traditions, all set within the vibrant heart of Playhouse Square at the Hanna and Mimi Ohio Theatres.

The season starts in style with Stephen Sondheim’s musical masterpiece, Sunday in the Park with George (September 26 – October 12, 2025). Winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and lauded as a groundbreaking work of theatrical artistry, this production celebrates creativity, connection and the enduring power of art. Next, audiences will be riveted by the gripping intrigue of Dial M for Murder (October 24 – November 9, 2025). Commissioned by the Old Globe, Jeffrey Hatcher crafted this vibrant, fast-paced adaptation of the classic thriller, which has since enjoyed widespread success in productions across the nation.

Northeast Ohio’s favorite holiday tradition, A Christmas Carol (November 28 – December 21, 2025), returns to the Mimi Ohio Theatre for its 37th-anniversary production to ring in the holiday season and enchant a new generation with this unforgettable show that captures the true spirit of the season.

The second half of the season returns with a timeless tale of adventure, The Heart of Robin Hood (February 6 – March 1, 2026). Originally created for the Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC), David Farr’s dynamic reimagining of the legendary hero’s story is filled with action and a touch of romance. Then, experience the towering emotional and psychological depths of Shakespeare’s Macbeth (March 20 – April 4, 2026), a masterful exploration of ambition, fate and moral complexity. Finally, the season closes with Kate Hamill’s madcap mystery romp, Ms. Holmes & Ms. Watson – Apt. 2B (April 24 – May 17, 2026), a witty and modern spin on Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s beloved characters.

“This season at Great Lakes Theater, we celebrate creativity, connection and the human spirit,” says Sara Bruner. “These stories reflect the themes of art, ambition, love, resilience and examine the best and worst of humanity, promising an unforgettable season of LIVE shared experiences. Art is an essential part of our everyday lives, and seeing a play (or 6!) at Great Lakes this season with your fellow community members will fuel both your head and your heart. We can't wait to see you next season in the Hanna Theatre - Playhouse Square’s most intimate space!”



The residents of Cuyahoga County, through a public grant from Cuyahoga Arts & Culture, provide generous support for Great Lakes Theater's 2025-26 season. Great Lakes Theater programming is also supported by the Ohio Arts Council, which receives support from the State of Ohio and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Five of the company's 2025-26 season offerings (Sunday in the Park with George, Dial M for Murder, The Heart of Robin Hood, Macbeth and Ms. Holmes & Ms. Watson - Apt. 2B) will appear in GLT's audience-friendly home at the Hanna Theatre, Playhouse Square. Audiences will be immersed in these exhilarating productions within this intimate 550-seat space where no seat is more than 13 rows from the action. The innovative "Great Room" design offers diverse seating options, from traditional seats to lounge areas, while the thrust configuration places the audience mere feet from the performers. We also provide a unique behind-the-scenes look at the magic of live theater by opening the Hanna's doors an hour early, granting patrons exclusive access to the pre-show process, from fight and dance calls to show prep. A Christmas Carol will remain in its traditional Mimi Ohio Theatre setting.

“As an institution rooted in this community, we take pride in bringing these stories to life with artists from around the country and right here in Cleveland, together creating world-class theater,” shares Brian Barasch. “We can’t wait to welcome audiences for a groundbreaking season of connection, laughter and inspiration.”

Great Lakes Theater offers patrons a robust series of Experience Enhancement Programming. At the Preview performances (the first Friday of each respective run), patrons can participate in our Director's Night, which features a lively pre-show discussion with GLT's Producing Artistic Director, Sara Bruner and the director of each show. Each Thursday during the run, patrons are invited to our Salon Thursday pre-show discussions featuring a Great Lakes Theater artist. Our Playnotes pre-show discussions occur sixty minutes before our Saturday matinee performances and feature illuminating introductions to the content and history of the play presented by a guest scholar. On Sundays, patrons can enjoy our Ice Cream Social Sundays, where they can grab a delicious, cool treat at a discount.

Subscriptions to Great Lakes Theater's 2025-26 season are on sale now. Adult subscriptions start as low as $216, and subscriptions for patrons 25 and under begin at $42.

Single tickets will go on sale in July 2025. Regular-priced adult tickets will range from $20 - $99. Regular-priced youth tickets for the Hanna Theatre are always $15 ($30 for A Christmas Carol in the Mimi Ohio Theatre) and will be available for all performances.

