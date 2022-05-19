FROZEN Sensory Friendly Performance Announced at Playhouse Square

Playhouse Square and Disney Theatrical Productions will offer a sensory-friendly performance of Disney's Frozen on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. at the KeyBank State Theatre. Performed in a supportive and judgment-free environment, this show will provide the opportunity for individuals living with autism and/or sensory processing disorders to enjoy the shared experience of live theatre.

Staff will be available throughout the theatre, and will provide helpful tools such as noise-cancelling headphones and fidget items. Slight adjustments, including altered lighting and reduced sound, will be made to the show. Food, drink, and iPads with headphones will be allowed in seats and designated quiet areas and activity areas will be provided.

Sensory-friendly performance tickets are significantly subsidized and range from $25-$55. ASL tickets are also available for this performance. For more information, including how to purchase tickets, please visit playhousesquare.org. Please note: All patrons must have a ticket regardless of age.

This sensory-friendly performance is presented by Denise G. and Norman E. Wells, Jr., with additional support provided by The Char and Chuck Fowler Family Foundation and The Wright Foundation.

Frozen, the Tony-nominated Best Musical, will play an exclusive five-week premiere engagement at the KeyBank State Theatre beginning Thursday, August 11, with performances playing through Sunday, September 11, 2022.

ABOUT FROZEN

Frozen has joined Disney Theatrical Productions' megahit The Lion King on tour across North America.

There are currently five productions of Frozen playing around the world, including Australia, Japan, London and Hamburg. The Tony-nominated Best Musical completed its Broadway run in March 2020 after breaking four house records at The St. James Theatre.

Frozen has been created for the stage by an award-winning team and features the songs you know and love from the original Oscar-winning film, plus an expanded score with a dozen new numbers by the film's songwriters, Oscar winner Kristen Anderson-Lopez and EGOT winner Robert Lopez. Joining them on a creative team that has won a cumulative 16 Tony Awards are Oscar winner Jennifer Lee (book), Tony and Olivier Award winner Michael Grandage (director), and Tony winner Rob Ashford (choreographer).

The creative team for Frozen also includes scenic and costume design by two-time Tony and Olivier Award winner Christopher Oram, lighting design by six-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz, sound design by seven-time Tony nominee Peter Hylenski, video design by Tony winner Finn Ross, puppet design by Michael Curry, hair design by David Brian Brown, makeup design by Anne Ford-Coates, special effects design by Jeremy Chernick and casting by The Telsey Office/Rachel Hoffman, CSA and Laura Wade, CSA.

Two-time Tony Award winner Stephen Oremus is music supervisor and creates vocal, incidental and dance arrangements. He is joined on the music team by Tony nominee Dave Metzger (orchestrations), Chris Montan (executive music producer), David Chase (additional dance arrangements), and Faith Seetoo (music director).